Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Final Reading In Centenary Stage Company's 2022 Women Playwrights Series Is BLOOD OF THE LAMB By Arlene Hutton

The Women Playwright Series readings are free to attend with donations welcome, advanced reservations have a $5.00 fee.

Apr. 20, 2023  

Final Reading In Centenary Stage Company's 2022 Women Playwrights Series Is BLOOD OF THE LAMB By Arlene Hutton

Centenary Stage Company's Women Playwrights Series will end its 2023 reading series with a reading of Blood of the Lamb by Arlene Hutton. The reading will take place on Wednesday, April 26th at 7:30 pm in the Kutz Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ on the campus of Centenary University.

The Women Playwright Series readings are free to attend with donations welcome, advanced reservations have a $5.00 fee. For those who are unable to attend in-person, the Women Playwrights Series readings will also be live streamed, free of charge, through the Centenary Stage Company website. For more information, go to centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company's box office at (908) 979-0900.

Arlene Hutton is the author of LETTERS TO SALA, LAST TRAIN TO NIBROC (Drama League nomination for Best Play), and GULF VIEW DRIVE, (2018 Ovation Award for Best Production, Rubicon Theatre). An alumna of New Dramatists and member of Ensemble Studio Theatre, she is a three-time winner of the Samuel French Short Play Festival, nine-time finalist for the Heideman Award, Francesca Primus Prize finalist, recipient of an EST/Sloan Commission and NYFA Fellowship. Residencies include the MacDowell Colony and Yaddo. Hutton's works have been presented at FringeNYC, Off- and Off-Off-Broadway, regionally, in London and at the Edinburgh Fringe. Her play ACCORDING TO THE CHORUS premiered at The Road Theatre in LA and opened Off-Broadway at 59E59, starring Karen Ziemba and Dana Brooke. She teaches playwriting online for The Barrow Group.

In Arlene Hutton's Blood of the Lamb, we find two women; one traveler in need of medical attention, just needing to retrieve her belonging. One Lawyer, just doing her job. In this surreal, Kafka-esque world, we find these women at opposite sides of the table amidst legal precedents, bureaucratic chaos, and moral obligation to humanity. Blood of the Lamb by Arlene Hutton will be presented on Wednesday, April 26 at 7:30 pm

The reading will feature actors Dana Brooke and Angelle Whavers with direction by Tia Dionne Hodge.

Centenary Stage Company will also offer a live streaming option accompanying the in-person performances. Live stream access is free to participate with donations appreciated. WPS live streams will be made available for viewing at centenarystageco.org

Centenary Stage Company's Women Playwrights Series has featured the work of more than 80 emerging playwrights. The program has also taken 19 plays to full production from the series. Led by the new program director Mikaela Kafka, the Women Playwrights Series offers playwrights the opportunity to work with professional actors and directors in a workshop rehearsal process, and to hear their work in front of a live audience - a critical part of the development process. Lively talkbacks with the playwright and cast follow each presentation, and one play is selected each year as the winner of the Susan Glaspell Award and receives a full production in the following main-stage season with CSC.

The Women Playwrights Series is part of the New Jersey Theatre Alliance 2023 Stages Festival, made possible by support from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts; The Horizon Foundation for New Jersey; OceanFirst Foundation; Fund for the New Jersey Blind; New Jersey Manufacturers; and Customers Bank. www.njtheatrealliance.org/stages

For more information, or to reserve tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900. The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1:00-5:00 pm and two hours prior to performances. The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ.




Kerry Butler To Join The Broadway Lecture Series in May Photo
Kerry Butler To Join The Broadway Lecture Series in May
Tony Nominated Funny Lady Kerry Butler comes to Pompton Lakes, NJ to share stories and advice from her 30 year Broadway and television career as part of 'The Broadway Lecture Series at Stageworks' on May 13th at 3pm.
New Jersey Youth Symphony Pushes Cultural Boundaries With Music and Dance This Month Photo
New Jersey Youth Symphony Pushes Cultural Boundaries With Music and Dance This Month
The New Jersey Youth Symphony (NJYS) presents Bringing It All Together: Music, Dance & Story Beyond Cultural Boundaries on Sunday, April 30 at 7:00 p.m. at The Nicholas Music Center at Rutgers University in New Brunswick.
New Shows Added to The Black Box Spring Staged Reading Series in Englewood Photo
New Shows Added to The Black Box Spring Staged Reading Series in Englewood
From Now through April 30th, The Black Box presents an eclectic series of new and under-produced plays, many at the start of the 'incubation' process! These dynamic staged readings are being presented on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays - most starting at 8:00PM! 
Summer Improv Classes For All Levels Set For Vivid Stage Photo
Summer Improv Classes For All Levels Set For Vivid Stage
Vivid Stage, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, is offering summer improv classes for adults and teens aged 18 and up. The next session, which includes both beginner and intermediate/advanced classes, begins on June 13.

More Hot Stories For You


Broadway's Vicki Lewis and John Scherer Will Lead THE PROM at Axelrod PACBroadway's Vicki Lewis and John Scherer Will Lead THE PROM at Axelrod PAC
April 21, 2023

The Axelrod Performing Arts Center will mount New Jersey's first professional production of the Broadway musical, The Prom, beginning on May 5 and running through May 21.
The New Jersey Symphony Presents STAR WARS: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK IN CONCERTThe New Jersey Symphony Presents STAR WARS: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK IN CONCERT
April 21, 2023

The New Jersey Symphony will present the Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back in Concert featuring screenings of the complete film with Oscar—winning composer John Williams' musical score performed live to the film. The concert will be led by acclaimed conductor Constantine Kitsopoulos.
East Lynne Theater Reveals 2023 SeasonEast Lynne Theater Reveals 2023 Season
April 21, 2023

It’s a whole new mainstage season at East Lynne Theater Company (ELTC) in Cape May. Heck, it’s practically a whole new East Lynne! The theater’s new Artistic Director Craig Fols is breathing new life into this glorious 40+ year-old theatre located within the walls of the beautiful Cape May Presbyterian Church.
MEAN GIRLS, THE CHER SHOW, And More Announced For State Theatre New Jersey 2023-24 Broadway SeasonMEAN GIRLS, THE CHER SHOW, And More Announced For State Theatre New Jersey 2023-24 Broadway Season
April 20, 2023

State Theatre New Jersey announces its 2023-24 Broadway Season, featuring eight fantastic shows. The 2023-24 Season will feature Tony Award-winning hits, Broadway fan favorites, and multiple State Theatre debuts. Season tickets for the 2023-24 Broadway Series are now on sale.
Final Reading In Centenary Stage Company's 2022 Women Playwrights Series Is BLOOD OF THE LAMB By Arlene HuttonFinal Reading In Centenary Stage Company's 2022 Women Playwrights Series Is BLOOD OF THE LAMB By Arlene Hutton
April 20, 2023

Centenary Stage Company's Women Playwrights Series will end its 2023 reading series with a reading of Blood of the Lamb by Arlene Hutton. The reading will take place on Wednesday, April 26th at 7:30 pm in the Kutz Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ on the campus of Centenary University.
share