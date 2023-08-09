FROM A TO ZOO, Staged Readings Of Edward Albee's Plays, Continues On Wednesday, August 30

In association with The Estate of Edward Albee, the Black Box announces MALCOLM (1966) as the next monthly reading in Edward Albee: FROM A TO ZOO, AN EXCLUSIVE STAGED READING SERIES OF Edward Albee'S PLAYS.

Adapted from James Purdy's 1959 novel, MALCOLM is a fantasy of the corruption of innocence that begins with a teenage boy waiting for his 'missing' father. An older gentleman seizes psychological dominance over him and sends him on a series of visits ostensibly to integrate him with the world but which ultimately destroy him.

See this rarely performed piece on Monday July 28th at 7:30PM at The Black Box, 8 East Palisade Avenue, 2nd Floor, between Van Brunt and Dean Streets in Englewood, NJ 07631. Performances are followed by a conversation with the cast, director, and Jakob Holder, Executive Director of The Edward F. Albee Foundation and Mr. Albee's longest serving assistant. General admission seating is FREE yet limited for each evening in this series.

From the masterworks to the rarely and almost never seen - and including some hidden gems from the Albee canon - this curated monthly series began in May with THE SANDBOX (1959) and THE AMERICAN DREAM (1960), in June with FINDING THE SUN (1983) and MARRIAGE PLAY (1983), and in July with THE MAN WHO HAD THREE ARMS (1983) Coming up on September 27th is LISTENING and COUNTING THE WAYS; October 25th is FRAGMENTS; November 15th is THE LADY FROM DUBUQUE, and December 13th is THE PLAY ABOUT THE BABY which The Black Box produced in its area premiere last Winter.

Edward Albee was born on March 12, 1928, and began writing plays 30 years later. His plays include THE ZOO STORY (1958), THE DEATH OF Bessie Smith (1959), THE SANDBOX (1959), THE AMERICAN DREAM (1960), WHO'S AFRAID OF Virginia Woolf? (1961-62, Tony Award), TINY ALICE (1964), A DELICATE BALANCE (1966, Pulitzer Prize; 1996, Tony Award), ALL OVER (1971), SEASCAPE (1974, Pulitzer Prize), LISTENING (1975), COUNTING THE WAYS (1975), THE LADY FROM DUBUQUE (1977-78), THE MAN WHO HAD THREE ARMS (1981), FINDING THE SUN (1982), MARRIAGE PLAY (1986-87), THREE TALL WOMEN (1991, Pulitzer Prize), FRAGMENTS (1993), THE PLAY ABOUT THE BABY (1997), THE GOAT OR, WHO IS SYLVIA? (2000, 2002 Tony Award), OCCUPANT (2001), AT HOME AT THE ZOO: (ACT 1, HOMELIFE. ACT 2, THE ZOO STORY.) (2004), and ME, MYSELF & I (2008). Mr. Albee was awarded the Gold Medal in Drama from the American Academy and Institute of Arts and Letters in 1980. In 1996 he received the Kennedy Center Honors and the National Medal of Arts. In 2005, he was awarded a special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement.

Since Fall 2021, The Black Box continues to incubate new and under-produced plays by world-class artists such as Eric Bogosian, Paul Schrader, Beth Henley, Craig Lucas, Neil LaBute, and most recently John Patrick Shanley. Collaborations are now underway with The Estates of Sam Shepard and IB Singer as well as with artists including Craig Lucas & Craig Carnelia, Migdalia Cruz, John Lahr, Daniel Handler, Ken Levine, Ishmael Reed, Billy Martin, and Halley Feiffer.

For further information, visitClick Here or email blackboxpac@gmail.com. Box office hours vary: (201) 569-2070.