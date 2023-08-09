FROM A TO ZOO, Staged Readings Of Edward Albee's Plays, Continues On Wednesday, August 30

MALCOLM is a fantasy of the corruption of innocence that begins with a teenage boy waiting for his 'missing' father. 

By: Aug. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Photo 1 Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
Full Cast & Creative Team Unveiled for The Acting Company's World Premiere of Lisa Peterso Photo 2 Full Cast & Creative Team Unveiled for The Acting Company's World Premiere of Lisa Peterson's ODYSSEY 
Review: THE MUSIC MAN at Moorestown Theater Company Photo 3 Review: THE MUSIC MAN at Moorestown Theater Company
THE PIANIST, Directed and Adapted by Emily Mann, is Coming to George Street Playhouse Photo 4 THE PIANIST, Directed and Adapted by Emily Mann, is Coming to George Street Playhouse

FROM A TO ZOO, Staged Readings Of Edward Albee's Plays, Continues On Wednesday, August 30

FROM A TO ZOO, Staged Readings Of Edward Albee's Plays, Continues On Wednesday, August 30

In association with The Estate of Edward Albee, the Black Box announces MALCOLM (1966) as the next monthly reading in Edward Albee: FROM A TO ZOO, AN EXCLUSIVE STAGED READING SERIES OF Edward Albee'S PLAYS.

Adapted from James Purdy's 1959 novel, MALCOLM is a fantasy of the corruption of innocence that begins with a teenage boy waiting for his 'missing' father.  An older gentleman seizes psychological dominance over him and sends him on a series of visits ostensibly to integrate him with the world but which ultimately destroy him. 

See this rarely performed piece on Monday July 28th at 7:30PM at The Black Box, 8 East Palisade Avenue, 2nd Floor, between Van Brunt and Dean Streets in Englewood, NJ 07631. Performances are followed by a conversation with the cast, director, and Jakob Holder, Executive Director of The Edward F. Albee Foundation and Mr. Albee's longest serving assistant. General admission seating is FREE yet limited for each evening in this series.

From the masterworks to the rarely and almost never seen - and including some hidden gems from the Albee canon - this curated monthly series began in May with THE SANDBOX (1959) and THE AMERICAN DREAM (1960), in June with FINDING THE SUN (1983) and MARRIAGE PLAY (1983), and in July with THE MAN WHO HAD THREE ARMS (1983)  Coming up on September 27th is LISTENING and COUNTING THE WAYS; October 25th is FRAGMENTS; November 15th is THE LADY FROM DUBUQUE, and December 13th is THE PLAY ABOUT THE BABY which The Black Box produced in its area premiere last Winter.

Edward Albee was born on March 12, 1928, and began writing plays 30 years later. His plays include THE ZOO STORY (1958), THE DEATH OF Bessie Smith (1959), THE SANDBOX (1959), THE AMERICAN DREAM (1960), WHO'S AFRAID OF Virginia Woolf? (1961-62, Tony Award), TINY ALICE (1964), A DELICATE BALANCE (1966, Pulitzer Prize; 1996, Tony Award), ALL OVER (1971), SEASCAPE (1974, Pulitzer Prize), LISTENING (1975), COUNTING THE WAYS (1975), THE LADY FROM DUBUQUE (1977-78), THE MAN WHO HAD THREE ARMS (1981), FINDING THE SUN (1982), MARRIAGE PLAY (1986-87), THREE TALL WOMEN (1991, Pulitzer Prize), FRAGMENTS (1993), THE PLAY ABOUT THE BABY (1997), THE GOAT OR, WHO IS SYLVIA? (2000, 2002 Tony Award), OCCUPANT (2001), AT HOME AT THE ZOO: (ACT 1, HOMELIFE. ACT 2, THE ZOO STORY.) (2004), and ME, MYSELF & I (2008). Mr. Albee was awarded the Gold Medal in Drama from the American Academy and Institute of Arts and Letters in 1980.  In 1996 he received the Kennedy Center Honors and the National Medal of Arts.  In 2005, he was awarded a special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement.

Since Fall 2021, The Black Box continues to incubate new and under-produced plays by world-class artists such as Eric Bogosian, Paul Schrader, Beth Henley, Craig Lucas, Neil LaBute, and most recently John Patrick Shanley. Collaborations are now underway with The Estates of Sam Shepard and IB Singer as well as with artists including Craig Lucas & Craig Carnelia, Migdalia Cruz, John Lahr, Daniel Handler, Ken Levine, Ishmael Reed, Billy Martin, and Halley Feiffer.

For further information, visitClick Here or email blackboxpac@gmail.com. Box office hours vary: (201) 569-2070.




RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
South Camden Theatre Company to Present the NJ and Regional Premiere of ALABAMA STORY by K Photo
South Camden Theatre Company to Present the NJ and Regional Premiere of ALABAMA STORY by Kenneth Jones

Get all the details on South Camden Theatre Co.'s production of 'Alabama Story' by Kenneth Jones. Find out when and where you can catch the NJ and Regional Premiere of this highly anticipated show. Don't miss out on this exciting theatrical experience!

2
Ginuwine Comes to Englewood This Month Photo
Ginuwine Comes to Englewood This Month

Englewood, New Jersey, get ready to see R&B 90's sensation Ginuwine, known for his smash hit 'Pony' and chart-topper 'Anxious,' which he will perform with all of his hits at bergenPAC in Englewood, New Jersey, on Sunday, August 20th at 8 PM. 

3
Night Of The Murdered Poets Commemoration Set For This Thursday Evening At The W Photo
'Night Of The Murdered Poets' Commemoration Set For This Thursday Evening At The Wild Project  

On the night of August 12, 1952, 13 Jewish writers, artists, journalists, and scientists were executed by a firing squad in Moscow's infamous Lubyanka prison after years of confinement and torture to extract false confessions of treason and espionage. This mass execution, which would become known as the “Night of the Murdered Poets,” was one of Joseph Stalin's last crimes before his death six months later.   

4
New Jersey Theatre Alliance Welcomes New Team Members Photo
New Jersey Theatre Alliance Welcomes New Team Members

New Jersey Theatre Alliance (“The Alliance”), one of the nation's largest arts service organizations for professional theatre, is pleased to welcome Daria M. Sullivan as the new Manager of Programs and Services, Stephanie Haas in the newly created position of Development and Grants Manager, and Summer Dawn Reyes as the new Administrative Coordinator.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos & Video: First Look at the National Tour of MJ Video Photos & Video: First Look at the National Tour of MJ
Interview: Julia Lester on Returning to HSMTMTS After INTO THE WOODS Video
Interview: Julia Lester on Returning to HSMTMTS After INTO THE WOODS
Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Cast Perform 'The Power of Love' and 'Back In Time' on GMA Video
Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Cast Perform 'The Power of Love' and 'Back In Time' on GMA
Watch 'Take Me or Leave Me' From RENT at The Muny Video
Watch 'Take Me or Leave Me' From RENT at The Muny
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# [Outdoor Concert] Summertime Folk Fantasies
New Jersey Festival Orchestra (8/20-8/20)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# DEALING, THE MUSICAL
Middletown Arts Center (8/11-8/13)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Joshua Bell Leads the New Jersey Symphony
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (12/01-12/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Tailor Near Me
New Jersey Repertory Company (7/27-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Comedy with Jen Kober
Avenel Performing Arts Center (8/25-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Niceties
Playhouse 22 (11/11-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Montero Performs Montero plus Bizet’s Carmen
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (5/30-5/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Christmas Story: The Musical
Surflight Theatre (12/02-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jurassic Park in Concert
Mayo Performing Arts Center (10/25-10/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jeremy Denk, Anna Clyne, Beethoven’s “Eroica”
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (5/18-5/18)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You