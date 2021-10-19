Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

FRIENDS: THE MUSICAL PARODY to be Presented at Mayo Performing Arts Center

pixeltracker

Come spend some time with your friends at Mayo Performing Arts Center when it presents Friends! The Musical Parody on Tuesday, November 9 at 7:30 pm.

Oct. 19, 2021  
FRIENDS: THE MUSICAL PARODY to be Presented at Mayo Performing Arts Center

Come spend some time with your friends at Mayo Performing Arts Center when it presents Friends! The Musical Parody on Tuesday, November 9 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $29-$59.

FRIENDS! The Musical Parody is the comedic musical that lovingly pokes fun at TV's Friends, celebrating the adventures of your favorite group of 20-something friends as they navigate the pitfalls of work, life and love in 1990s Manhattan.

It's a typical day at New York's only coffee shop, Central Perk, until an unexpected runaway bride enters the picture and kicks the whole gang out of second gear! The musical recreates our favorite moments from all 10 years of Friends through an uncensored, fast-paced, music-filled romp.

Friends! The Musical Parody is recommended for audiences aged 13+.

Bob and Tobly McSmith (Authors) have also written Bayside! The Saved by the Bell Musical (NYTimes Critic Pick), 90210! The Musical and many others. Their most recent production, The Office! A Musical Parody, is now playing Off-Broadway in New York City and on tour in North America.

Visit http://friendsparodyontour.com/ for more information and the latest tour dates.


Related Articles View More New Jersey Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Drew Gasparini Photo
Drew Gasparini
Laura Bell Bundy Photo
Laura Bell Bundy
Jenn Colella Photo
Jenn Colella

More Hot Stories For You

  • Corinna Sowers Adler to Make Feinstein's at the Hotel Carmichael Debut With SONGS FROM THE HEART
  • Photos: Get A First Look At The Cast Of THE PROM On Tour In Rehearsal
  • Lee Blessing to Join Actors Theatre of Indiana for Reading of Newest Play THE FAMILY LINE
  • Thrive Alliance Present BROADWAY FRIGHT NIGHT