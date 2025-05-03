FIDDLER ON THE ROOF At Burlington County Footlighters In South Jersey

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Burlington County Footlighters will present Fiddler on the Roof across three weekends from May 2-17, 2025. The classic musical is set in the Little Village of Anatevka, the story centers on Tevye, a poor milkman, and his five daughters. With the help of a colorful and tight-knit Jewish community, Tevye tries to protect his daughters and instill them with traditional values in the face of changing social mores and the growing anti-Semitism of Czarist Russia.

Rich in historical and ethnic detail, Fiddler on the Roof's universal theme of tradition cuts across barriers of race, class, nationality and religion, leaving audiences crying tears of laughter, joy and sadness.

Fiddler on the Roof contains a Book by Joseph Stein; Music by Jerry Bock; Lyrics by Sheldon Harnick.

Performances take place May 2, 3, 8, 9, 10, 15, 16 & 17 at 8:00pm; May 4 & 11 at 2:00pm. Tickets are available for purchase online. Burlington County Footlighters is located at 808 Pomona Road in Cinnaminson, New Jersey.

The cast includes:Marc Donovan (Tevye), Carrie Rupnow-Kidd (Golde), Mary Sudol (Tzeitel), Alaina Stampe (Hodel), Jamie Sheffer (Chava), Abby Fried (Shprintze), Cecilia Johnson (Bielke), Phyllis Josephson (Yente), Steve Rogina (Lazar Wolf), Justin Drayton (Motel), Matt Becker (Perchik), Mark Rebilas (Fyedka), Alex Keith (Fruma-Sarah), Shelley Bromberg (Grandma Tzeitel), Matt Kostovny (Rabbi), Tim Catrino (Mendel), Kevin Pavon (Avram), Braden Burns (Mordcha), and Ray Rebilas (Nachum / Yussel). The ensemble includes Cat Baldwin, Colby Crawford, Lisa Croce, Amanda Dranchak, Paul Esmond, Charlotte Fried, Jim Fried, Jen Kaiser, Angela Lindner, Ian Mulreaney

The Production Team includes Director: Jonathan Edmondson; Choreographer: Lizi Baldwin; Music Director: Peg Smith; Producer: Tim Herman; and Stage Manager: Heidi Kelber.

Burlington County Footlighters seeks to encourage the appreciation of theatre and other cultural programming through public presentations of these artistic endeavors; to allow non-professionals a place to explore their creativity; to provide education in the arts for young people in the region; and to engage with our community through outreach and activities designed to further these goals.

