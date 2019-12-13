Express Male Will Appear With The Morris Choral Society In Two Performances Of 'Baroque Jewels And Songs Of The Season'

The popular New Jersey vocal ensemble Express Male will perform with the Morris Choral Society in two performances of "Baroque Jewels and Songs of the Season' this Saturday December 14 at 8PM and Sunday December 15 at 3PM at the United Methodist Church on the Green in Morristown. Noted conductor and MCS Music Director Jason Tramm opens the concert with the rarely performed "Messe de Minuit pour Noël" or "Midnight Mass" by Marc-Antoine Charpentier followed by selections from George Frideric Handel's "Messiah."

Opening the second half of the program, the concert will feature the popular ensemble Express Male, an independent vocal ensemble, regularly seen at Morristown events and MCS concerts. Members include singers Wayne Walters of Morris Plains, Rob Walters of Long Valley, Chip Wood of Basking Ridge, Al Perkins of Bensalem, Pennsylvania, John Collins of Raritan, and Bud Leppard of Morristown with collaborative pianist Ken Rapp from Convent Station. Holiday songs to be performed will include "See Amid the Winter's Snow," "Bidi Bom," "Homeward Bound," "Cradle Hymn" and "Various Themes on Fa-La-La."

The MCS Holiday Spectacular Concert concludes with a suite of carols and songs including "The Beautiful Sing;" "Tomorrow Shall be my Dancing Day;" "Eight Days of Light;" "Jingle All the Way" and "Behold that Star."

Morris Choral Society is funded in part by the Arts Council of the Morris Area through the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts and by the Masterwork Music and Art Foundation.

Tickets for either performance are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors (60+), and $15 for students. They may be ordered by calling 908-459-5223 or online at www.morrischoralsociety.org. The Morristown United Methodist Church on the Green is at 50 South Park Place.





