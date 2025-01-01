Enjoyed Our 2024 NJ Coverage? We Look Forward to 2025!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



New Jersey is a center for top-notch entertainment and we have been delighted to keep our readers informed about all that is happening in the Garden State. From new plays to music and dance, there are exciting performances in communities throughout the state. Check out just some of the examples of the coverage that we provided in the past year and stay tuned in 2025 to learn about what’s coming up!

Regional Awards: We are well known for our regional awards program. Check out the New Jersey's HERE.

Season's Announcements: We keep you in touch with what's coming to your favorite theaters like this one from Bell Theater at Bell Works. Read about it HERE.

Reviews: We love to attend shows in NJ and write about our experiences. George Street Playhouse mounted a production of "Gene & Gilda." Read the review HERE. The Shakespeare Theater of New Jersey just produced "A Christmas Carol." Read the review HERE.

Videos: Enjoy videos such as this one from Irving Berlin's "White Christmas" at Paper Mill Playhouse. Watch it HERE.

Interviews: Get to know cast and crew members for productions. Jose Rivera wrote and directed "Your Name Means Dream" at New Jersey Repertory Company. Find out more about Jose's career HERE. We interviewed PJ Schweizer about his role as Hermey in "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" at the Growing Stage, The Children's Theatre of NJ. Read it HERE.

Latest News: We keep you totally up to date! North Start Theater Company is holding auditions for "Ride the Cyclone." The details are HERE.

Dance: Performance abound in the Garden State. Elizabeth Blosfield was delighted by ARB's "Wonderment" presented at New Brunswick Performing Arts Center (NBPAC). Read her review HERE.

Music: There is plenty of music happening in NJ. Keep in touch with the latest performances. The NJ Symphony had an exciting recent announcement. Read it HERE.

Art: Museums such as the Zimmerli in New Brunswick have top-notch exhibits. Find out about one of their recent offerings HERE.

Photo Credit: Avery Brunkus "A Christmas Carol" at The Shakespeare Theater of New Jersey

Comments