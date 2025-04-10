THE GARDEN AT SOHO DINER is a Spring Happening

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Spring in NYC isn’t official until The Garden at Soho Diner reopens. The lush winding garden escape returns with a $10 happy hour, featuring classic cocktails and elevated diner bites. “The Garden” is overflowing with lush greenery while pink parasols provide comfortable shade throughout the winding escape. It’s a great spot whenever you are in the SoHo neighborhood and is also easy to reach from all parts of the city.

Sip their most popular seasonal hits for only $10: the Mez Around and Find Out and NY Fashioned. If you prefer wine and beer, don’t fret! There is Red, White and Rosé along with $5 Pabst Blue Ribbon beer. The $10 Eats include Crispy Cheese Curds, Soho Hot Wings, the ever-popular Soho Smash Burger and more!

Soho Diner is a modern eatery that pays homage to the great American dining staple: a place where every stripe of the community can have a quality meal with friends and family. Serving classics on the juke and on the plate, Soho Diner blends the simple pleasures of a New York five-and-dime with the spirit of the city’s current dining scene. Morningside, our Jack’s Stir Brew Coffee bar can get you a carry-out cup of fair trade, organic coffee and a warm pastry. By late night, think hot wings and restorative cocktails. With counter service and garden seating available, there’s more than one best seat in the house. For a friendly, unfussy meal, we are Soho’s best bite – morning, noon and night.

The Garden at Soho Diner is located at 320 W Broadway, New York, NY 10013. For more information please visit HERE and call 212.965.3011.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of SoHo Diner

Comments