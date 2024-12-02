Interview: PJ Schweizer in RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER at The Growing Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Growing Stage: The Children’s Theatre of New Jersey (TGS) is thrilled to bring back the holiday classic, Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer. It is based on the animated television special "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," adapted from a story by Robert L. May and the song by Johnny Marks.

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer has a Script Adaptation by Robert Penola and Music and Lyrics by Johnny Marks. The TGS is directed by Stephen L. Fredericks, the theatre’s Founder/Executive Director with musical direction by Melinda Bass O’Neill and choreography by Cari Sanchez.

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer features a professional company of artists including Scout Graham as Rudolph; Davis Cameron Lemley as Sam the Snowman; Danny Campos as Yukon Cornelius; Katelyn Loss as Clarice; David O’Neill and Jessica Stanzek as Mr. & Mrs. Donner and returning to the roles having appeared in the 2012 and 2013 productions are PJ Schweizer as Hermey the Elf; Steve Fredericks and Jenna Madden as Mr. & Mrs. Claus. Rounding out the cast are seventeen community artists of all ages from across Northern New Jersey who are sharing their talents to make this a holiday treat for the entire family.

Broadwayword had the pleasure of interviewing PJ Schweizer who plays Hermey about his career and the upcoming show.

PJ is beyond thrilled to be returning to The Growing Stage to reprise one of favorite roles! Other TGS credits include: Lyf in the East Coast Premiere of With Two Wings, Frank in the World Premiere of The Secret Life of Hubie Hartzel, and Scuttle in Disney's The Little Mermaid. Regional credits include work with Theatreworks USA, NYC, Storybook Musical Theatre, PA, Bootless Artworks, DE, Steel River Playhouse, PA, Way Off Broadway Dinner Theater, MD, among others. When he is not on stage, he can be found with all your favorite Sesame Street friends at Sesame Place where he is Events & Production Manager. He sends his love to Mom and Michael.

What first attracted you to the theatre arts?

I've always been in love with storytelling. Whether it's telling stories or hearing them, I've always been drawn to that creative energy. Theatre is the oldest form of storytelling so it was natural that I was attracted to that art form. I also love the human connections that theatre gives us. The connections you make with audiences or with your fellow theatre artists can be electrifying and incredibly fulfilling.

Sesame Place is a terrific destination. Tell us about your position there as Events and Production Manager?

I agree! Sesame Place is a wonderful experience for the whole family. There are two main aspects of my job. First, there is the Events side where I plan and oversee the execution of all of the park special events. This includes everything from concerts, special meet & greets, themed weekends, etc. Then, there is the production side where I oversee the content creation for the Entertainment department. I am the park's In-house writer, director, and producer but I also support the park with a variety of creative needs like audio editing and assembly, graphic design, prop building, etc. I wear many hats and I have a fantastic team. Together, we have a ton of fun!

We'd love to know about your education and how it prepared you for your career.

In terms of my formal education, I have a Bachelors of Music in Musical Theatre from The Catholic University of America. I got a great education there! Since the program was a B.M., as opposed to a B.A. or B.F.A., I graduated with a wide variety of skills that helped me greatly in my career. Not only that, CUA gave me a strong sense of who I was, artistically. Upon graduation, I knew what I wanted to do, where I wanted to go, and I hit the ground running. Besides college, I've had many formidable experiences that educated and prepared me for my career. The most notable of these is my time studying abroad at the London Dramatic Academy in the UK and the summers I spent working as an intern at the Bucks County Playhouse in PA. However, there were many other lessons learned, earlier in my life, in theatre programs like The Growing Stage. Youth Theatre programs gave me a foundation of training in which to build off of and helped solidify my passion for and commitment to this career path.

(Photo courtesy of The Growing Stage)

We are so happy that you are back at TGS. What makes this professional children's theatre so special?

I'm thrilled to be back at The Growing Stage too! The environment is so welcoming, positive, and nurturing. Steve, Lori, and all the TGS staff do a great job at creating a space where everyone feels like they belong and are safe to explore their artistry. The other thing that I think sets this company apart is the blending of their professional artists with their student artists. Every time I do a show at TGS, I learn something from the kids that are in the show. It's always an enriching experience. I love that TGS is just as committed to developing the next generation of theatre artists as they are to developing the next generation of theatre lovers.



What are some of the challenges of playing Hermey in "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer?"

The challenge with playing iconic characters like the Rudolph characters is to stay true to the original source material while putting your own stamp on the role. It can't be an exact imitation. That would be too artificial. But you also want to give people the character they know and fell in love with from the movie. It's all about finding that balance. I've had enormous fun rediscovering my version of Hermey.

A lot of our readers may know the show's story. What makes the TGS rendition so unique?

Seeing this story acted out live on stage is much different than watching an animated movie. Rudolph is more than a simple story about how this reindeer saved Christmas. At its heart, it's is a story about a couple of outsiders who are having trouble fitting in because they are different. Through their adventures, they discover that what makes them different is actually the thing that makes them special. I think, as a cast, we all understand that message and are able to bring to the front while keeping the show light-hearted and fun.

Can you tell us about the cast and creative team that bring this holiday classic to the Netcong stage?

I'd be happy to! TGS' production of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer features direction by TGS Founder/Executive Director Steve Fredericks, who also plays a picture perfect Santa Claus in the show, and Assistant Direction by Jeorgi Smith. The show is wonderfully music directed by Melinda O'Neill, and adorably choreographed by Cari Sanchez. The production also features amazing costumes by TGS Director of Education Lori B. Lawrence, expert stage management by TGS Production Manager Matthew Fralley.

As far as the cast, we have an amazing ensemble lead by the endearing Scout Graham in the titular role of Rudolph. TGS Marketing Director Danny Campos is the hysterical Yukon Cornelius. Davis Lemley is great as the crooning Sam the Snowman. Jenna Madden is a fantastic Mrs. Claus. Katelyn Loss is the sweetest Clarice. Bob Scarpone is a perfect Boss Elf. Dave O'Neill superbly plays Donner and the Bumble snow monster while Jessica Stanzek is a wonderful Mrs. Donner, and Steve Fredericks Jr. is terrific as Coach Comet and King Moonracer. Rounding out the cast is an amazing group of kids who make up the elves in Santa's Workshop, Rudolph's fellow reindeer, and the Misfit Toys.

Is there anything else you want Broadwayworld NJ readers to know?

Tickets are selling fast! So, get your tickets today for this heartwarming show that is guaranteed to get the entire family in the holiday spirit. We can't wait to share the show with TGS audiences!

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer runs December 6th through the 22nd with performances on Fridays at 7:30PM, Saturdays at 4:00PM and Sundays at 2:00PM. The Growing Stage is located in the Historic Palace Theatre on Route 183 in Netcong, New Jersey Please visit their website at www.growingstage.com or call our Box Office at (973) 347-4946 to purchase tickets and season subscriptions. Group Rates are available for all our productions.

Photo Credit: Headshot by Grace Convery

