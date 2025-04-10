HOME, I'M DARLING To Be Presented At Chatham Community Players

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Chatham Community Players wraps up its 103rd season with a stylish, sharp, and heartfelt comedy: Laura Wade's Olivier Award-winning Home, I'm Darling. This domestic tale runs from May 2 through May 17 and is directed by Chris Hietikko of Teaneck.

“At its core, this is a love story about two people who've veered off the road of life and turned their entire existence upside down trying to please each other,” says Hietikko. “What's funny, charming, and touching is watching them return from this detour, navigating all of society's bumps along the way.”

Step into the world of Judy and Johnny, the picture-perfect couple living the ideal 1950s lifestyle—complete with cocktail hours, crisp collars, and joyous jive dancing. But as the pressures of perfection start to pile up, we're left to wonder: is this dream life as flawless as it seems? Can love survive under a polished surface? And seriously—how does Judy keep her countertops so clean? Packed with wit, warmth, and a few surprises, Home, I'm Darling is a comedy that's equal parts retro fantasy and raw emotion. Don't miss this thoughtful and laugh-out-loud look at love, identity, and the lengths we go to create our “perfect” life.

The talented cast includes actors from all around New Jersey: Starring Lisa Barnett of South Orange as Sylvia, Lisa Benke of Westfield as Judy, Sonali Burns of Montclair as Alex, Jeff Campbell of Morristown as Johnny, Bobby Marusiefski of Rahway as Marcus, Jessica Phelan of Montclair as Fran.

Rounding out Hietikko talented Production Team, Co-Producers are Alan Ellis and Gus Ibranyi, Stage Manager is Joëlle Bochner, Choreographer is Christopher Johnson, Scenic Designer is Roy Pancirov, Lighting Designer is Ed Whitman, Costume Designer is Beth Amiano Gleason, Sound Designers are Alan Ellis & Chris Hietikko, Scenic Artist is Joëlle Bochner, Props & Decorations by Carol Saso & Chris Hietikko and Dialect Coach is Jeff Woodman.“We're very excited to have audiences see this production of Home, I'm Darling. There are so many talented people coming together to create a really unique night of theater. This particular production is a joy because these wonderful actors on stage are being supported by some of the most inventive and dedicated teams behind the scenes. From the spectacular set and lighting, the period perfect costumes and a skillful production crew, our audiences are in very capable hands to be able to sit back and enjoy the telling of this very unique story”, explained Ellis.

Performance dates are May 2, 3, 9, 10, 16 & 17 at 8PM and May 11 at 3PM. All performances are at the Chatham Playhouse, 23 North Passaic Avenue, in Chatham. Online Ticket Presale is $27 for Adults & $24 for Seniors/Students with In-person Purchase Day of the Show is $30 for Adults & $27 for Seniors/Students.

Tickets can be purchased online by accessing the theater's online ticketing service, where you can now reserve your particular seat, simply go to chathamplayers.org. The service is available 24 hours a day. For information regarding Tickets, please call the box office number at (973) 635-7363. Patrons with special needs requiring seating accommodations should contact the Playhouse at least 24 hours prior to the performance. Without prior notice, accommodations cannot be guaranteed.

