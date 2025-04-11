Video: Watch the Trailer For McCarter's PRIMARY TRUST

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Watch a first look at Primary Trust at McCarter's Berlind Theatre. The Eboni Booth-written play runs from May 8 through 25. It stars DeShawn Harold Mitchell, Lilian Oben, Peter Bisgaier, Shane Taylor, and more.

An absorbing and open-hearted comedy about new beginnings, Primary Trust explores the inner and outer lives of Kenneth, a dedicated loner with a passion for drinking Mai Tais on weeknights. When he begins to face a world he’s long avoided, will he have the courage to embrace a new start in life?

