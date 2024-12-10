Video: 'Sisters' From IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS at Paper Mill

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



An all new video has been released of Ashley Blanchet and Keely Beirne performing "Sisters" from Irving Berlin's White Christmas at Paper Mill Playhouse! This production runs through December 29. Check out the video here.

Based on the classic 1954 holiday film, Irving Berlin’s White Christmas is a Technicolor Broadway musical extravaganza. Two army buddies enlist the help of their showbiz pals to put on a show at a picturesque Vermont inn and end up finding their perfect mates. This incredible score contains some of Berlin’s most popular tunes including “Blue Skies,” “I Love a Piano,” “How Deep Is the Ocean?,” ‘’Count Your Blessings,” and the title song, “White Christmas.”

