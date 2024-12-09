Review: GENE & GILDA-A Humorous and Affecting Story of Legendary Performers at GSP

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



“We are two funny people. That is what we have to offer the world.” By Gilda Radner in Gene & Gilda

George Street Playhouse (GSP) at New Brunswick Performing Arts Center (NBPAC) is now presenting a two-hander that should be on your December entertainment schedule. Gene & Gilda tells a captivating story about the relationship of the two celebrated performers, Gene Wilder and Gilda Radner. The show will be on the New Brunswick stage for a limited run through December 22 with matinee and evening performances available.

This finely written play by Cary Gitter used sources that include the vivid memoirs "Kiss Me Like a Stranger," by Gene Wilder; "It's Always Something," by Gilda Radner; and the 2018 documentary "Love, Gilda," directed by Lisa Dapolito. Gitter also relied on a plethora of interviews and archival footage. Gene & Gilda enjoys the ingenious direction of Joe Brancato, the Founder and Artistic Director of Penguin Rep Theatre in Stony Point, NY.

The actors in Gene & Gilda are Jordan Kai Burnett as Gilda Radner and Jonathan Randell Silver as Gene Wilder. The duo reprises their roles from the original Penguin Rep Theater production. The story takes place between the years of 1981 to 1987. It commences with an interview with Gene who doesn’t wish to talk about his life with Gilda. But when Gilda appears, she insists that their life together be recounted. A series of flashbacks depict their careers, creative inspirations, romance, and travels.

For all of us who have admired the respective and collective works of Radner and Wilder, it is amazing how perfectly Jordan Kai Burnett and Randell Silver portray their roles with mannerisms and speech patterns that capture the personalities of the legendary performers. And their comedic timing is impeccable. Compelling moments in the play tell of the couple's successes and challenges that include Gilda insisting Gene read her rewrite for a scene in “Hanky Panky” on the movie set where first they met; Gilda talking about her current failing marriage in Gene’s hotel room; Gene’s frustration over the bad scripts he is being sent; Gilda and Gene talking about the personal difficulties in their youth; Gilda telling Gene that she’d like to marry him; Gene’s pride over the success of “Woman in Red,” the movie the couple made together; Gilda inventing her one-woman show; Gilda and Gene’s temporary break-up; and the couple’s final trip to France.

The Creative Team of Gene & Gilda have created a flexible setting that works wonderfully for the show. The team features scenic design by Christian Fleming; costume design by Gregory Gale; lighting design by Jose Santiago; sound design by Max Silverman; wig design by Bobbie Zlotnik; and Dance Consulting by Ryan Kasprzak. Samantha Flint is the Production Stage Manager.

Gene & Gilda is a cleverly presented show that will make you laugh out loud and at times, touch your heart. Spread the word! The production is on a limited engagement through December 22 and is also being made available for live stream performances.

We thank GSP's Artistic Director, David Saint and Managing Director, Edgar Herrera for continuing to make outstanding theatre available to metro area audiences.

George Street Playhouse is located at 9 Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick, NJ 08901. It is in the heart of the city’s bustling theatre and restaurant district. Parking and mass transit options are readily available. Tickets for Gene & Gilda and the other upcoming performances at the Playhouse can be purchased by visiting HERE or by calling 732.246.7717.

Photo Credit: T. Charles Erickson

