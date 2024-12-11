Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at STNJ-Top Show to Tantalize the Imagination

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



“Why do spirits walk the earth and why do they come to me?" By Ebenezer Scrooge in A Christmas Carol

If you want to see a production of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol presented to perfection, make plans to visit The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (STNJ). With the brilliant direction of longtime company member, Paul Mullins and an outstanding cast, it is a total must-see. Matinee and evening shows are available through December 29.

Charles Dickens’ classic was first published as a novella in 1843 by Chapman & Hall, illustrated by John Leech. The story was soon adapted for the stage. Now, over 250 years later, the tale continues to resonate with people of all ages. The STNJ production enjoys Neil Bartlett’s fresh, bold, and completely entertaining adaptation to tantalize the imagination.

A Christmas Carol takes the miserly curmudgeon, Ebeneezer Scrooge on a journey through time that is revelatory. Scrooge is visited by the ghost of his former business partner, Jabob Marley, and later by three spirits representing Christmas’ past, present and yet to come. Scrooge’s future, and that of the people around him, looks very bleak unless he changes his stingy ways. With drama and humor, the tale will warm your heart and get you in the true spirit of the season, a spirit of giving.

Anthony Marble returns to The Shakespeare Theatre to star as Ebenezor Scrooge. He masters this role and commands the stage at every turn. He is joined by the multi-talented troupe that includes Jeffrey M. Bender as Mr. Fezziwig/Ghost of Christmas Present; Emily S. Chang as The Ghost of Christmas Past/Tiny Tim; Celeste Ciulla as Marley’s Ghost/Mrs. Dilber; Ty Lane as Fred/Young Scrooge; Andy Paterson as Bob Cratchit; Fionna Roberson as Belle; and Gina Lamparella Mrs. Cratchit. This ensemble adroitly assumes all the roles in the story making it appear to be a much bigger cast.

You’ll love the many memorable scenes! Some of our favorites include Scrooge turning away people who are looking for charitable donations; Fred’s visit to his Uncle Scrooge’s office; Jacob Marley haunting Scrooge; Scrooge denying Marley’s prophecy that three spirits will appear; the visits by the Ghosts of Christmas past, present and yet to come; Fezziwig’s Christmas party from the past; the Christmas gathering at the Cratchit home; peddlers selling off Scrooge’s possessions; Scrooge waking up in his own bed; and Bob Cratchit coming late to work the day after Christmas.

The production is imbued with special touches that make the show unique such as the players creating clever sound effects, wonderfully animated spirits, and well choreographed scene changes. But we don’t want to give away all of the surprises!

The creative team has done an marvelous job of bringing A Christmas Carol to the stage. The Team includes scenic design by Charlie Calvert; costume design by Kristin Isola, lighting design by Michael Giannitti; sound design by Liam Bellman-Sharpe. The Music Director is Robert John Long and the Dialect Coach is Julie Foh.

Round out your holiday plans, gather your group and plan an outing to see A Christmas Carol at STNJ. It will be one of the most unforgettable entertainment events of your holiday season.

A Christmas Carol is the final show of STNJ’s 2024 Season. We applaud Artistic Director, Brian Crowe and his team for presenting superb productions and we look forward to learning of the exciting 2025 season ahead.

Tickets for A Christmas Carol are on sale now on the theatre’s website at www.ShekespeareNJ.org or by calling the Box Office at 973.408.5600. The F.M Kirby Shakespeare Theatre is located on the campus of Drew University at 36 Madison Avenue, Madison, NJ 07940.

Photo Credit: Avery Brunkus

Reader Reviews