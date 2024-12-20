Bell Theater at Bell Works Reveals 2025 Shows

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bell Theater, located in the Bell Works complex in Holmdel, NJ, has a slate of concerts and stage productions lined up for the 2025 season. With performances ranging from classic rock, jazz, country, Motown and family shows, along with a groundbreaking musical and a tear-jerker of a play, there’s something for everyone!

"For our second year at Bell Theater, I was eager to bring back some of 2024's favorite talents, along with some new exciting names," said Executive Artistic Director Andrew DePrisco. "And there's more to come! We're nearly ready to reveal more of our full slate of concerts, comedy and theater events at Bell Theater in the new year."

CONCERT EVENTS:

CSNY AND BEYOND

A deep and glorious dive into the timeless songs of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, Neil Young’s solo years, Buffalo Springfield and more.

February 21 (7:30PM)

Tickets: $69 Premium, $59 Regular.

GIANT BUBBLE SHOW

The Giant Bubble Show features Ringling Bros. alumnus Logan Jimenez. For sixty minutes, Logan will keep children of all ages on the edge of their seats as he creates bubble sculptures, bubbles that burst into flames, bubble volcanoes and more!

March 15 (12 & 3PM)

Tickets: $25

BACK TO THE GARDEN 1969

Celebrating the iconic Woodstock Music Festival that coined the phrase ‘peace, love and music.’ Relive the Woodstock experience 55 years later with this full multi-media theatrical event.

March 28 (7:30PM)

Tickets: $55 Premium, $45 Regular

WILLIAMS HONOR

Vocal powerhouse Reagan Richards and producer/multi-instrumentalist Gordon Brown come together in their love for modern country.

March 29 (8PM)

Tickets: $55 Premium, $45 Regular

YELLOWJACKETS

One of jazz’s most influential and loved groups. Yellowjackets have recorded 26 albums and received 16 Grammy® nominations in their storied 43-year history.

April 24 (7PM)

Tickets: $79 Premium, $69 Regular

BOWIE AND BEYOND

Led by singer, multi-instrumentalist and ex-Meat Loaf band member Ray Andersen, this exciting show is a celebration of the music of David Bowie, as well as songs he co-wrote and/or produced for other artists including Lou Reed, Queen and Mott the Hoople, plus some glam-rock gems from the 1970s.

May 17 (8PM)

Tickets: $42 Premium, $35 Regular.

AN EVENING WITH Lucie Arnaz

Lucie Arnaz began her television career on The Lucy Show. At 15, she became a series regular on Here’s Lucy, and later starred in The Lucie Arnaz Show. She co-starred in The Jazz Singer with Neil Diamond and Sir Laurence Olivier. On stage, Lucie starred in the touring production of Seesaw with Tommy Tune. Her Broadway credits include They’re Playing Our Song, Lost in Yonkers, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and Pippin.

July 10 (7PM)

Tickets: $65 Premium, $55 Regular.

MOTOR CITY REVUE

Back by popular demand, Motor City Revue is a 13-piece band covering popular and rare Motown and Stax hits, plus rock and soul classics.

July 11 (7:30PM)

Tickets: $55 Premium, $45 Regular

THE SIMON AND GARFUNKEL SONGBOOK

This unique multimedia event chronicles the extraordinary career of Simon & Garfunkel. Anchored by Rex Fowler, co-founder of the renowned folk/rock duo Aztec Two-Step, and his wife, Dodie Pettit, an original cast member of Broadway’s The Phantom of the Opera. The show’s storyline was originally created by Pete Fornatale, a noted pioneer of progressive FM radio.

August 16 (8PM)

Tickets: $55 Premium, $45 Regular

John Pizzarelli PRESENTS A TRIBUTE TO Tony Bennett

Guitarist and singer John Pizzarelli, who was hailed by the Boston Globe for “reinvigorating the Great American Songbook and re-popularizing jazz,” pays tribute to the great Tony Bennett.

October 18 (8PM)

Tickets: $69 Premium, $59 Regular

HALLELUJAH: THE SONGS OF Leonard Cohen

Pat Guadagno & Friends celebrate the 50-year career of Leonard Cohen, the singer-songwriter and iconic “poet of brokenness.” Among Cohen’s nearly 300 songs are “Hallelujah,” “Suzanne,” “So Long Marianne,” “Bird on a Wire,” “Famous Blue Raincoat,” and “Dance Me to the End of Love.”

November 15 (8PM)

Tickets: $55 Premium, $45 Regular

SHADOWS OF THE ‘60S: A HOLIDAY TRIBUTE TO MOTOWN

Christmas was always a special time on the Motown label, and this special holiday tribute covers all those favorite arrangements in an incredible night of celebration and holiday joy.

December 13 (2PM & 8PM)

Tickets: $74 Premium, $59 Regular

THEATRICAL PRODUCTIONS:

HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH

Brilliantly innovative, heartbreaking, and wickedly funny, this the landmark musical by John Cameron Mitchell and Stephen Trask. This production is in collaboration with the Asbury Park Theater Company.

June 13 – 29

Tickets: Premium: $55, Regular: $45, Standard: $35, Student: $28

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

Before the iconic 1989 film starring Sally Field, Dolly Parton and Julia Roberts, Louisiana salon owner Truvy first set up her beauty shop on the stage in Robert Harling’s masterpiece play. Through laughter, tears, and a thick fog of hairspray, this colorful cast of women face trials and triumphs armed with their greatest strength: each other.

July 18 - August 3

Tickets: Premium: $58, Regular: $48, Standard: $38, Student: $28

