News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Video: First Look at BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at Axelrod Performing Arts Center

The new production is now onstage at Axelrod Performing Arts Center from March 14 through April 6. 

By: Mar. 24, 2025
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.




Watch a first look at Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, now onstage at Axelrod Performing Arts Center from March 14 through April 6. 

The incredible journey of how Carol Klein of Brooklyn became Carole King, world-famous pop icon and hitmaker. Before she broke out as a solo superstar, Carole King wrote songs that would shape a generation, songs that became hits for the biggest names in music—Aretha Franklin, James Taylor, the Drifters and the Shirelles.

This captivating Tony Award-winning musical includes over two dozen timeless hits like “You’ve Got a Friend”, “Will You Love Me Tomorrow,” “Natural Woman,” and “I Feel the Earth Move." Beautiful takes you back to where it all began — and takes you on the ride of a lifetime with one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history.

The new preview video was created by Mike Boylan Film.



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.





Videos