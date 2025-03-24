Video: First Look at BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at Axelrod Performing Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Watch a first look at Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, now onstage at Axelrod Performing Arts Center from March 14 through April 6.

The incredible journey of how Carol Klein of Brooklyn became Carole King, world-famous pop icon and hitmaker. Before she broke out as a solo superstar, Carole King wrote songs that would shape a generation, songs that became hits for the biggest names in music—Aretha Franklin, James Taylor, the Drifters and the Shirelles.

This captivating Tony Award-winning musical includes over two dozen timeless hits like “You’ve Got a Friend”, “Will You Love Me Tomorrow,” “Natural Woman,” and “I Feel the Earth Move." Beautiful takes you back to where it all began — and takes you on the ride of a lifetime with one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history.

The new preview video was created by Mike Boylan Film.

