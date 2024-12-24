North Star Theater Company Will Hold Auditions For RIDE THE CYCLONE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



North Star Theater Company has announced auditions for its upcoming production of Ride the Cyclone.

This quirky and poignant dark comedy musical tells the story of six teenagers from a high school choir whose lives are tragically cut short in a roller coaster accident. Set in limbo, the teens must make their case for who deserves a second chance at life.

Auditions will be held on January 8, 2025 from 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM at North Star Theater Company Studio, 21 Kennedy Ave, Ogdensburg, NJ. Please complete an audition form by visiting northstartheater.org

All roles are open to actors of any ethnicity and gender expression. This audition is open to individuals aged 18 and older or graduating high school seniors.

Rehearsals will begin in May 2025. Show dates are June 20, 21, 22, 27, 28, and 29, 2025.

The production will be directed by Christine Brooks Bokhour, whose vision for the show promises to bring out its unique humor and emotional depth.

About North Star Theater Company

North Star Theater Company is dedicated to fostering community and creativity through engaging theatrical productions. With a commitment to inclusivity and artistic excellence, North Star Theater Company continues to be a hub for local talent and storytelling.

Comments