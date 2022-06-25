Encore Performance Added to Chris Pinnella and 14-Piece Band in Asbury Park

Chris Pinnella along with his 14-Piece Big Band adds encore performance to play through Sinatra's iconic Madison Square Garden special THE MAIN EVENT note for note. Due to popular demand Pinnella and McLoone's Supper Club have added a special encore performance slated for Tuesday July 12th as the singer's July 9th performance has been sold out for weeks.

The night will also feature video footage of Mr. Sinatra himself from that evening telling stories and setting up songs, all for Pinnella and his stellar band to effortlessly segue into them live. Once the group is through the Main Event, the audience will be treated to another set of classic Sinatra hits that are sure to keep everyone singing along.

"I'm thrilled to be bringing Frank's music to Asbury Park and presenting it in a way that honors his legacy and, at the same time, keeps the music alive," says Pinnella.

Tickets are currently on sale now for the July 12th encore performance as well as a final reprise of 'Sinatra at the Sands' on Thursday August 4th where the group will play through The Chairman of the Board's iconic album of the same name live from beginning to end.

Get your tickets early for these special performances!

Ticket Prices Range from $35-$65 with special VIP and VIP+ Packages available.