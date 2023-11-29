Elon Gold Comes to Debonair Music Hall Next Week

Performances are on Tuesday, December 5th for two sets, 7PM and 9:15PM.

By: Nov. 29, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests Photo 2 FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests
THE ROLLING STONES Announce New Tour Dates; Find Out Where to See the STONES TOUR '24 HACK Photo 3 THE ROLLING STONES Announce New Tour Dates
The Ballet Arts And Adelphi Orchestra to Present THE NUTCRACKER in December Photo 4 The Ballet Arts And Adelphi Orchestra to Present THE NUTCRACKER in December

Elon Gold Comes to Debonair Music Hall Next Week

Comedian Elon Gold will headline on Tuesday, December 5th for two sets, 7PM and 9:15PM at Debonair Music Hall, 1409 Queen Anne Road, Teaneck NJ 07666!  General admission tickets, $36, are on sale now, and VIP tickets including priority seating and a meet-and-greet are $72: Click Here

Elon Gold is a comedian and actor who has starred in FOX's 'Stacked’ and NBC's 'In-Laws’. His one hour stand up special on Netflix, “Elon Gold: Chosen & Taken” received wide acclaim from audiences and peers alike. It is currently streaming on Amazon Prime.  He has made ten appearances on 'The Tonight Show' and had a recurring role on the FOX hit show, 'Bones’.

Elon was a writer/performer on ABC's 'The Dana Carvey Show' and has guest starred on 'Frasier', 'The Mentalist', 'Chappelle's Show' among others. He recently made stellar appearances on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” and Comedy Central’s “This Week At The Comedy Cellar”. His routines have gone viral and are shared by millions around the globe. He is also featured in the movie “The Binge” and in season 3 of HBO’s “Crashing”.

Elon can currently be seen opposite Larry David in a recurring role on the 11th season of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’.

Comedians Eli Lebowicz, Dovi Neuberger, Ami Kozak and Mikey Greenblatt are set to open each set.  This special event is produced by Mr. Neuberger in collaboration with Black Box and Debonair, which offers a cash bar, ground floor entry, and ample free street and municipal lot parking

For further information, email eventsatblackbox@gmail.com, visit www.blackboxpac.com, or visit Click Here.




Next On Stage
Tune In


RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
American Theater Group Performs A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC and CANNED GOODS Photo
American Theater Group Performs A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC and CANNED GOODS

American Theater Group will present Stephen Sondheim’s beloved A Little Night Music as its 2024 Season premiere, followed by the world premiere of a provocative new play, Canned Goods, in May.

2
Disneys THE LITTLE MERMAID Opens at Centenary Stage Company Photo
Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID Opens at Centenary Stage Company

Centenary Stage Company continues their run of Disney’s The Little Mermaid. Performances will continue to run November 29 – December 10 in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center of the Centenary University campus at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ.

3
Psychic Medium Matt Frazier Brings New Material to bergenPAC Photo
Psychic Medium Matt Frazier Brings New Material to bergenPAC

bergenPAC has announced that psychic medium Matt Frazier will take the stage on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024 at 8 p.m.

4
Ava DeMary And Mitchell Sink To Lead THROUGH THE ERAS: SWIFTIES SERIES At Performers Theat Photo
Ava DeMary And Mitchell Sink To Lead THROUGH THE ERAS: SWIFTIES SERIES At Performers Theatre Workshop

Performers Theatre Workshop have  announced that Ava DeMary and Mitchell Sink will be leading the highly anticipated 'Through the Eras: Swifties Series' at Performers Theatre Workshop in January 2024!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Get a First Look at Nick Fradiani as 'Neil Diamond - Then' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Get a First Look at Nick Fradiani as 'Neil Diamond - Then' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere Video
The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere
Photos & Get a First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at Bucks County Playhouse Video
Photos & Get a First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at Bucks County Playhouse
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
Light Up the Holidays! 2023 Pollock & Friends Holiday Concert in New Jersey Light Up the Holidays! 2023 Pollock & Friends Holiday Concert
639 Mountain Ave (12/01-12/01)Tracker
[POPULAR] New Jersey Festival Orchestra presents [POPULAR] New Jersey Festival Orchestra presents "THE THREE HOLIDAY TENORS"
Presbyterian Church in Westfield (12/09-12/10)Tracker
The Wizard of Oz in New Jersey The Wizard of Oz
CDC Theatre (12/08-12/17)
HOLLYSTALK (OR, HOW A GIANT OF A MISTAKE BECAME THE BEST CHRISTMAS SURPRISE!) in New Jersey HOLLYSTALK (OR, HOW A GIANT OF A MISTAKE BECAME THE BEST CHRISTMAS SURPRISE!)
The Ritz Theatre Company (12/01-12/17)
ELF: The Musical in New Jersey ELF: The Musical
Algonquin Arts Theatre (12/02-12/17)
Fiddler on the Roof in New Jersey Fiddler on the Roof
Algonquin Arts Theatre (4/06-4/21)
NUNSENSE - a Musical Comedy - Book, Music & Lyrics by: Dan Goggin in New Jersey NUNSENSE - a Musical Comedy - Book, Music & Lyrics by: Dan Goggin
Kelsey Theatre at Mercer County Community College (4/19-5/05)
Epic Scores of John Williams and More! in New Jersey Epic Scores of John Williams and More!
State Theatre New Jersey (6/02-6/02)
Check Please in New Jersey Check Please
Playhouse 22 (3/09-3/17)
Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony in New Jersey Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (3/14-3/14)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You