Elon Gold Comes to Debonair Music Hall Next Week

Comedian Elon Gold will headline on Tuesday, December 5th for two sets, 7PM and 9:15PM at Debonair Music Hall, 1409 Queen Anne Road, Teaneck NJ 07666! General admission tickets, $36, are on sale now, and VIP tickets including priority seating and a meet-and-greet are $72: Click Here.

Elon Gold is a comedian and actor who has starred in FOX's 'Stacked’ and NBC's 'In-Laws’. His one hour stand up special on Netflix, “Elon Gold: Chosen & Taken” received wide acclaim from audiences and peers alike. It is currently streaming on Amazon Prime. He has made ten appearances on 'The Tonight Show' and had a recurring role on the FOX hit show, 'Bones’.

Elon was a writer/performer on ABC's 'The Dana Carvey Show' and has guest starred on 'Frasier', 'The Mentalist', 'Chappelle's Show' among others. He recently made stellar appearances on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” and Comedy Central’s “This Week At The Comedy Cellar”. His routines have gone viral and are shared by millions around the globe. He is also featured in the movie “The Binge” and in season 3 of HBO’s “Crashing”.

Elon can currently be seen opposite Larry David in a recurring role on the 11th season of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’.

Comedians Eli Lebowicz, Dovi Neuberger, Ami Kozak and Mikey Greenblatt are set to open each set. This special event is produced by Mr. Neuberger in collaboration with Black Box and Debonair, which offers a cash bar, ground floor entry, and ample free street and municipal lot parking

For further information, email eventsatblackbox@gmail.com, visit www.blackboxpac.com, or visit Click Here.