Elisabeth Morrow School Students Perform Free Prelude Concert In Prudential Hall Lobby, November 14

Be sure to come early to the Chaka Khan and Emmaline concert to see young musicians from The Elisabeth Morrow School's Stage Band and Rock Band perform a Free Prelude Concert at New Jersey Performing Arts Center's Prudential Hall Lobby prior to the concert on Thursday, November 14 from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.



Students will perform "Manteca" (Dizzy Gillespie), I" Feel Good" (James Brown), "Freddie Freeloader "(Miles Davis) and "Bionic Trumpet Voluntary" (Clarke/Du Maine)



The reigning Queen of funk, soul, and R&B-and ten-time GRAMMY winner-Chaka Khan returns to NJPAC for what's sure to be a classic concert, featuring such iconic hits as "I Feel for You," "Through the Fire," "I'm Every Woman," "Ain't Nobody" and many of her renowned hits.



Also gracing the stage is up-and-coming jazz vocalist Emmaline (rhyming with clementine) who will make her NJPAC debut performing sultry jazz songs. Emmaline creates songs that are bold in statement and soft in feel. Critics have praised the singer and songwriter's ethereal vocals and lyrics combined with elements of vintage jazz harmonies and modern neo-soul grooves to create a soulful vibe.



Tickets to see Chaka Khan are On-Sale now at 10 a.m. at NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.







