Eat Your Heart Out: Highland Park Restaurant Week Starts Friday!
Highland Park's restaurants are open for takeout and delivery! Restaurant Week runs from July 31 to August 9 with the participating eateries:
- 418 Burgers
- Bayleaf Grill
- Birnn Chocolates
- Kybele Cafe
- Merey Venezuelan Cuisine
- Pino's Gift Basket Shoppe & Wine Cellar
- Sushiana
- The Sweet Spot
- Mordy's Kosher Bakery & Cafe
Follow the Main Street Highland Park Facebook page, www.facebook.com/mainstreethp, and website, www.mainstreethp.org, for updates about Restaurant Week and everything happening in downtown Highland Park throughout the year.