Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Eat Your Heart Out: Highland Park Restaurant Week Starts Friday!

Article Pixel Jul. 28, 2020  

Eat Your Heart Out: Highland Park Restaurant Week Starts Friday!

Highland Park's restaurants are open for takeout and delivery! Restaurant Week runs from July 31 to August 9 with the participating eateries:


Follow the Main Street Highland Park Facebook page, www.facebook.com/mainstreethp, and website, www.mainstreethp.org, for updates about Restaurant Week and everything happening in downtown Highland Park throughout the year.


Related Articles View More New Jersey Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Marcus Performing Arts Center to Offer Virtual Benefit Concert CHRISTOPHER JACKSON: LIVE FROM THE WEST SIDE
  • First Stage Announces Virtual Premiere of A KIDS PLAY ABOUT RACISM
  • Stephanie J. Block, Rachel Bay Jones, & Liz Callaway Will Join Seth Rudetsky For LIVE Concerts
  • VIDEO: Eric Lewis Joins Milwaukee Rep's OUR HOME TO YOUR HOME Series