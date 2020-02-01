East Lynne Theater, the Henry Sawyer Inn, and Twin Gable's Inn present MURDER MYSTERY WEEKENDS

The award-winning East Lynne Theater Company, with The Henry Sawyer Inn and Twin Gables Inn, present Murder Mystery Weekends on February 14-15, March 6-7, March 20-21, March 27-28, April 3-4, and April 17-18. Participants can test their crime-solving skills while staying in one of these lovely Bed & Breakfasts. East Lynne Theater Company's Murder Mystery Weekends were cited among one of the top five in the country by "AM NY."

These exciting weekends allow guests to portray the detective, murderer, victim, witness, curious bystander, and other crime-related characters, with Frank Smith, an experienced retired Philadelphia police detective, giving just enough information to get sleuthing skills going.

Packages include Friday night appetizers at the Henry Sawyer Inn, dinner at one of Cape May's fine restaurants, breakfasts at the inns, and a dessert reception on Saturday evening - all while guests continue to gather clues to solve the crime.

The all-inclusive cost for two people in a deluxe room is $549 plus tax; an upgrade to a 2-room suite is $69 additional. Add a third or fourth person in a suite for an additional $149 plus tax per person. Guests may enjoy another night on their own in Cape May by adding a third night to the Murder Mystery Weekend for an additional $99 plus tax.

Reservations are made through The Henry Sawyer Inn by calling 609-884-5667 or by e-mail henrysawyerinn@verizon.net. To reserve at The Twin Gables Inn, call 609-884-7332 or e-mail twgables@verizon.net.

Those who do not need housing, but would like to participate in the weekend, may also contact The Henry Sawyer Inn about cost and details.

Meanwhile, ELTC has other upcoming events in March. On March 11 is a student performance of "Aesop's Fables" at West Cape May Elementary School and on March 13 and 14 is "Sherlock Holmes' Adventure of the Blue Carbuncle" before it goes on the road. For information about these and other East Lynne Theater Company events, call 609-884-5898, e-mail eastlynneco@aol.com, or visit www.eastlynnetheater.org.





