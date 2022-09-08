East Lynne Theater Company Presents NJ Premiere Of POSSESSING HARRIET

The Equity professional East Lynne Theater Company will present "Possessing Harriet," a new play by Kyle Bass, based on the true story about Harriet Powell.

In 1839, in Peterboro, NY, Thomas Leonard, a freed slave, helped Harriet escape from her Southern owner who was visiting the area, and took her to the home of abolitionist Gerrit Smith. Staying with Gerrit, at the time, was his first cousin, Elizabeth Cady (before she married Stanton), who later become a key figure in the fight for women's suffrage. In the dead of night, Gerrit arranged for Harriet to be taken to Canada and freedom, but will she go? With a price on her head, she faced the costs and benefits of freedom. Can Thomas, Gerrit, and Elizabeth convince her to try a new life in a strange country?

This compelling play premiered in October 2018, at Syracuse Stage, and ELTC is presenting its fifth production and NJ premiere. Kyle Bass received a commission from the Onondaga Historical Association to create "Possessing Harriet." Kyle's vast body of work includes "Bleecker Street," "Baldwin vs. Buckley: The Faith of Our Fathers," and "Separated," a documentary theater piece about the student military veterans at Syracuse University, which was presented at Syracuse Stage and the Paley Center in New York. He is a three-time recipient of the New York Foundation for the Arts (NYFA) Fellowship (for fiction in 1998, for playwriting in 2010; for Screenwriting in 2022), a finalist for the Princess Grace Playwriting Award, and a Pushcart Prize nominee. On Friday, October 7, there will be an after-show Q&A and book-signing reception with Kyle.

Directing is Mark Edward Lang, who has a diverse background working in the theater, from acting and directing to scenic design and playwriting. New York directing projects include the interactive comedy "Instant Shakespeare," Feydeau's farce "The Turkey," "The White House '96," and "Othello" starring Timothy D. Stickney. Regional includes "Fool for Love" in Florida and "Anna Christie" for ELTC. Mark has worked for ELTC since 2001, most recently, playing Tom Newton in "Who Am I This Time? (& Other Conundrums of Love)."

The talented cast, all members of Actors' Equity Association, includes Tom Byrn portraying Gerrit Smith, Emerald Rose Sullivan as Harriet Powell, Chauncy Thomas as Thomas Leonard, and Stephanie Turci as Elizabeth Cady.

Since 2009, Tom has directed and acted for ELTC. He performed in two one-person shows for the company, "Will Rogers U.S.A." and "Mr. Lincoln," which was also performed at Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble in Bloomsburg, PA. Tom has acted at various theaters in the Philadelphia area, and at various theaters in Pennsylvania, New York, and Ohio. Recently, he portrayed Sherlock Holmes in ELTC's radio-style "Adventure of the Blue Carbuncle" and will be in the upcoming "Adventure of the Norwood Builder."

Emerald Rose was in ELTC's virtual Zoom reading of "Aftermath" (1919) last March, but "Possessing Harriet" marks her first "live" appearance with ELTC. Other credits include "The Mountaintop" at Hattiloo Theatre in Memphis, "Riots: B'Hoys Do Macbeth" at the Metropolitan Playhouse in NYC, and several productions including "The Piano Lesson" and "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" at the Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe in Sarasota, FL. Her TV/Film credits include "FBI: Most Wanted" and "Gotham."

New to ELTC, is Chauncy, whose NYC credits include "Romeo and Juliet" at Lincoln Center Education, and "Hamlet" at RIPT Theater Company. Regional credits include "Our Town" at Alabama Shakespeare Festival, "As You Like It" at Illinois Shakespeare Festival, "Topdog/Underdog" at St. Louis Actors' Studio (St. Louis Circle Award Lead Actor Nominee), and "Intimate Apparel" at New Jewish Theatre (St. Louis Circle Award Supporting Actor Nominee). He was also in TV's "Madam Secretary."

Also new to ELTC is Stephanie Turci, who often sings at 54 Below in NYC. She was in "The Great Gatsby" at Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor, NY, and 'Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" at the State Theater of New Jersey. She has since jumped into more film work. Her first short film, "Death by Clichè," which she wrote, directed, and starred in, was a finalist in the "Cutting Room International Short Film Festival" in NYC.

"Possessing Harriet" runs from September 21 - October 15, Wednesdays through Saturdays at 8:00 PM at The Cape May Presbyterian Church, 500 Hughes Street where ELTC is in residence in Cape May, NJ. There is an opening night after-show party on Wednesday, September 21, at The Harriet Tubman Museum, 632 Lafayette Street. For reservations and further information call 609-884-5898 or e-mail eastlynneco@aol.com. The show sponsor is Fins Bar & Grille.