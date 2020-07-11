East Lynne Theater Company Presents A Piece Of Cape May History, Virtually

Curious about what made the town of Cape May, NJ tick over a hundred years ago? Join East Lynne Theater Company, virtually, when this Equity professional theater presents a reading of "Historic Spout Offs" on YouTube at www.tinyurl.com/spoutoffs1 on Tuesday, July 14 at 8:00 PM (EST). Access to the recorded version is through Friday, July 17 at 7:59 PM (EST). The reading is free, but donations will be gratefully accepted.

Researched and compiled by Tom Byrn, "Historic Spout Offs" is comprised of letters to the editor in Cape May newspapers from 1860 - 1925. From crowded sidewalks to stealing chickens, from the Civil War to leap-year love, citizens throughout history seem always to have an opinion. Funny, touching, and quirky, this collage of the old Cape May is as current as ever.

The music, titled "At Dororthy's Fantastic Seaside Arcade," was written by Thomas Raniszewski, and it's George Mesterhazy performing this charming composition on the piano. The graphic designs are by Mark Edward Lang, and the technical wizardry is handled by Andrew Lofredo.

The actors involved are familiar to ELTC audiences, and most would have been here this season, performing live. They will be back on the ELTC boards in 2021. The cast is Tom Byrn, Veronique Hurley, Mat Labotka, Mark Edward Lang, Andrew Lofredo, Alison Murphy, Lee O'Connor, James Rana, and Gayle Stahlhuth. Due to the power of Zoom, the actors will be seen "together," but are actually in central Pennsylvania, Manhattan, and Cape May.

ELTC expresses its gratitude to these Performers' Unions for their cooperation in permitting the actors to appear on this program through Theatre Authority, Inc.: Actors' Equity Association, American Guild of Musical Artists, American Guild of Variety Artists, and SAG-AFTRA.

Meanwhile, ELTC continues its live performances, "Tales of the Victorians," outdoors, in a backyard in Cape May every Thursday a 4:00 PM. Upcoming weeks include skits about baseball, a one-act based on the writings of Mark Twain, the monologues of Ruth Draper, and the student workshop performance. To learn about the performances and performers, visit www.tinyurl.com/ELTC-tales. For those not in Cape May, this link will also link viewers to videos of ELTC's readings.

Visit www.eastlynnetheater.org for updates on our next streamed-reading production, "Not Above A Whisper" on August 18, and the rest of our 40th Anniversary Season.

ELTC is a nonprofit organization that greatly appreciates financial support from Season Sponsors: Curran Wealth Management, The Washington Inn, La Mer Beachfront Inn, The Henry Sawyer Inn, Fins Bar & Grille, and Aleathea's Restaurant at The Inn of Cape May; the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, and from many other organizations and friends.

