East Lynne Theater Company Announces Fall 2021 Season

The award-winning East Lynne Theater Company has announced its upcoming fall season. Up first for one-night only is "A Hundred Thousand Days of Light" on Saturday, September 11 at 8:00 PM. It's an evening of American classics spanning the American Revolution to Gian Carlo Menotti, sung by world-famous soprano Barbara Quintiliani, who's received many honors and performed under the batons of legendary conductors. Tickets are $35; $30 senior; $20 students and military.

From September 15 to October 16, Wednesdays through Saturdays at 8:00 PM, it's "Dorothy Parker: A Certain Woman," starring Suzanne Dawson performing in a world premiere created by James Rana, based on the life and works of one of "The New Yorker's" most popular writers. Parker (1893-1967) exchanged witticisms with fellow celebrities over lunch at the Algonquin Round Table, such as "I'd rather have a bottle in front of me than a frontal lobotomy." Tickets are the same price as above.

Just in time for Halloween are "Nosferatu" on Friday, October 22 at 7:00 PM, and "Poe by Candlelight" on Saturday, October 23 and Tuesday, October 26 at 8:00 PM. "Nosferatu" is a silent film horror classic and the first vampire movie made. Wayne Zimmerman provides live organ accompaniment. The cost is $15. Actors read their favorite Poe stories for "Poe by Candlelight" for a $12 ticket.

Back once more is ELTC's popular radio-style Sherlock Holmes' production. This time it's "The Adventure of the Blue Carbuncle," running on Friday and Saturday nights at 8:00 PM on October 29-30 and November 5-6. Holmes and Watson must find out who stole a priceless gem before an innocent man is convicted. Tickets are $28, and $20 for students and military.

On November 27, 28, and December 6, 10, 11, and 12 at 8:00 PM, with Saturday matinees at 2:00 PM on November 28 and December 12, it's "Christmas with Harte and O. Henry." ELTC's artistic director, Gayle Stahlhuth, adapted stories by Bret Harte and O. Henry, and performs them in her unique, storytelling fashion. Tickets are the same as above.

The location is The Cape May Presbyterian Church, 500 Hughes Street, where the company is in residence. Since ELTC is following safety protocols set forth by the CDC, state and local governments, and Actors' Equity Association (union), be advised that ELTC's protocols change according. For updates, visit https://www.eastlynnetheater.org/covid-19-update-for-eltc.html

ELTC takes seriously the health and wellbeing of our staff, artists, volunteers and audience.

Season tickets from 2020 will be honored in 2021, and, as always, ages 12 and under are free. To learn more about the shows and to purchase tickets online, visit eastlynnetheater.org. The theater may also be reached by phone at 609-884-5898 or e-mail eastlynneco@aol.com.

Outside performances continue with "Vaudeville Variety" on Saturdays at 7:00 PM (Sundays are the rain dates) on August 21 and 28 at West Cape May Borough Hall's Back Yard, 732 Broadway, where the Farmer's Market is held Tuesdays during the summer. "Tales in the Backyard" is every Thursday at 4:00 PM through August 26. The location is revealed when making the required reservation. Visit ELTC's table at the West Cape May Farmers' Market on Tuesdays where Broadway actor James Rana is juggling and making balloon animals.