East Coast Premiere Of THE SUPREME LEADER to be Presented at Mile Square Theatre

Mile Square Theatre has revealed the Season Opener of their 22nd season: The East Coast Premiere of The Supreme Leader, written by Don Nguyen.

THE SUPREME LEADER will play a three-week limited engagement at Mile Square Theatre. Performances begin Thursday, October 9 and continue through Sunday, October 26. Opening Night is Saturday, October 11 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are available at milesquaretheatre.org. Press performances are: Saturday, October 11 at 7:00pm and Sunday, October 12 at 3:00pm(and any subsequent performance).

THE SUPREME LEADER is a sharp new comedy about Kim Jong Un's imagined teen years. While in boarding school in Switzerland, Kim Jong-Un learns he's next in line following his older brother's career-ending trip to Tokyo Disneyland. But he must prove himself. Under the watchful eye of his minder, he sets his paintbrush aside to spy on his pretty American friend Sophie. Will "Oony" get the girl? Will he make his father proud? Set in the snow globe world of stinky cheese and mountain climbing, this coming-of-age comedy imagines Kim Jong-Un's final throes of youth before his fateful return to North Korea.

Cast includes: Jonon Gansukh as Kim Jong Un, Pimprenelle Noel and Nathan Malin as fellow boarding school students, and Kurt Uy as The Minder.

The production features scenic design by Sean Perreira, Lighting Design by Ari Kim, costume design by Grace Jeon, sound design by Sophie Simons, associate sound design by Miranda Paiz, projection design by Michi Zaya, and lighting design by Ian Lloyd Sanchez. Kaelin Elizabeth Fuld is the Production Stage Manager and Daisy Torralba is properties artisan.

Daisy Torralba (Properties Artisan) - is happy to be back at Mile Square, this being their second mainstage production! Especially excited to be propping the show! They have worked on off broadway productions, events, and commercial work as a scenic painter. They also work as freelance props artisan. They'd like to thank their friends, family, and the production team for all their support! Plus their boss and manager for letting them take zoom calls during work.

Ari Kim (Lighting Designer) (she/her) - is a New York-based lighting designer whose work spans theater, opera, and performance art. She is drawn to stories that explore boundaries and marginalized communities, and approaches lighting as an emotional, nonverbal language that resonates through the senses. Recent projects include I Know Why Iris Chang Died (IRT Theater), The Marriage of Figaro (Northern Lights Music Festival), Watermelon Boy (Barnard Movement Lab), Bardo (BRIC/Prototype Festival), Next Gen3 (National Sawdust), Did You Eat? (밥먹었니?) (Boston Center for the Arts), Path of Miracles, Bach Messiah, and El Oratorio Panhispánico (MACC). MFA NYU Tisch design for stage and film. Website : lightingdesignarikim.com

Kaelin Elizabeth Fuld (Stage Manager) - is thrilled to return for her second production with MST! A born and raised New Yorker, she has been working primarily as a stage manager, often in tandem as a production manager, in the New York City area for over six years now. Her credits range from educational programs such as the Waterwell Drama Program and Applause Theatrical Workshops to off-off Broadway productions and workshops of original works. She is so thankful for the opportunity to collaborate with such talented, kind creatives! This one and all the rest are for Dad. Learn more or get in touch at KaelinElizabethFuld.com

Michi Zaya (Projection / Video Designer) (any pronoun) - is a Mongolian American storyteller based in Brooklyn. Michi's work can be seen on stage as a performer/actor, projections designer, and director. Recent collaborations: The Public Theater and Brooklyn College, Playwrights Horizons and Breaking the Binary Theatre, CHUANG Stage and The Theater Offensive (Boston), Epic Theatre Ensemble, Columbia University, The New School, Queens College, Hunter College, NYU Tisch, and many wonderful artists in their community of LQBTQ+, immigrant or international, and brave humans. Michi has a precious black cat named Hobie, he is Michi's whole world. Website: michizaya.com

MILE SQUARE THEATRE was founded in 2003 as a non-profit professional theatre. MST enriches and engages the region through the production of professional theatre and innovative arts education. MST produces original and gently used productions year-round, including shows for young audiences and our annual festival of plays about baseball, 7th Inning Stretch. www.milesquaretheatre.org

# # #

Listings Information:

Who: MILE SQUARE THEATRE

What: THE SUPREME LEADER written by DON X. NGUYEN, directed by SARAH SHIN, starring Sergio Mauritz Ang, Pimprenelle Noel, Nathan Malin and Kurt Uy.

Where: Mile Square Theatre (1400 Clinton St. Hoboken, NJ 07030)

When: October 9-October 26, 2025

How: https://www.milesquaretheatre.org