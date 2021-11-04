Earth, Wind & Fire to Perform at New Jersey Performing Arts Center in December

New Jersey Performing Arts Center will present GRAMMY Award-Winning Supergroup Earth, Wind & Fire on Tuesday, December 7th and Wednesday, December 8th at 8:00 p.m.



Earth, Wind & Fire returns to NJPAC! One of the most powerful live performance group of our time will perform their hits: "September," "Shining Star," "After the Love Has Gone," "Sing a Song" and more.



"Earth, Wind & Fire proved the power of black music. The awesomely talented band rose to prominence in the Seventies by bringing together the sounds that came before it -jazz, blues, R&B, pop, gospel, African roots, funk, and deep soul-making an impact that transcends race, cultures, and time. One of the tightest ensembles since the Count Basie Orchestra, Earth, Wind & Fire are legendary for their stage shows, a spectacle of magic, muscle, and musicianship."

-The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame



Tickets go on-sale on now at Ticket Link NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.

About Earth, Wind & Fire:



Earth, Wind & Fire are a music institution. In 1969, music legend Maurice White birthed the music force named after the elements from his very own astrological charts. With soul as deep as the plant, Earth, Wind & Fire charted a history that will live on forever. They've scored eight number one hits and have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide. They've released 23 albums; eight of those albums went Double Platinum and hit the Top 10, making them one of the best-selling artists of all time. They've won an impressive nine GRAMMY Awards including one for Lifetime Achievement (2012). In 2000, Earth, Wind & Fire was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, cementing their lasting impact on popular music and, in 2019, their contributions to arts and culture was acknowledged in Washington DC with the prestigious Kennedy Center Honors.



The music of Earth, Wind & Fire is more alive than ever as they continue to inspire new audiences and thrill those who have been with them from the beginning. Like the elements in their name, Earth, Wind & Fire's music has withstood ever-changing trends in the world and shows no sign of vanishing as they continue to create joy and uplifting music that will forever reach a sacred universal atmosphere. From the funky and infectious "Let's Groove" to the timeless dance classic "September" to the heartfelt "Reasons," Earth, Wind & Fire's catalog of hits has become the soundtrack to many lives; now, then and forever.

