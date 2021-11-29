Eagle Theatre Announces 2022 Mini Season

Eagle Theatre has announced its first mainstage productions since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, a "mini season" of two plays that celebrate the power of art to transform our lives. These two shows, the first produced under the leadership of producing artistic director Angela Longo and managing director Matthew Reddin, will safely welcome audiences back to the theatre's historic venue in downtown Hammonton through continuing safety protocols and an updated HVAC system. Additional programming, including Fall 2022 mainstage shows, will be announced in the coming months.

The Eagle's 2022 Mini Season, including both a musical and a play, will begin with the unconventional and thrilling XANADU (March 3-20), a fun, self-parodic adaptation of the '80s cult classic, featuring the music of Electric Light Orchestra (ELO). That show will be followed by CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION (May 12-29), an award-winning early work by Pulitzer Prize winner Annie Baker in which a six-week community center drama class allows five unique individuals the chance to reimagine their lives. Both productions will feature directors making their debut with the theatre: XANADU will be directed by Longo herself, while Philadelphia director Tai Verley directs CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION.

After a span of more than two years between Eagle Theatre productions, Longo says she knew both of the plays in this mini season need to emphasize themes of joy, community, and the power of art itself. "There are magical and transformative experiences that only live theatre can provide," she says. "This particular pairing of shows is so exciting because they range from wildly fantastical to completely realistic. I know these shows will move the audience in completely different ways." She adds that while XANADU and CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION represent unconventional choices in their own way, she and the full Eagle Theatre team believe this is in keeping with the mission and tradition of the company, telling meaningful stories that advance the experience of live theatre.

Mini Season Passes go on sale today, Monday, November 29, and will be priced at $66 per subscription. For the first 48 hours, the Eagle is offering an additional 15% off that rate using the code "BackToEagle" online or via phone.

Subscriptions are available for purchase online at the Eagle Theatre's website, eagletheatre.org, or through the company's box office line, 609-704-5012, ext. 1. Single tickets will go on sale in January 2022, and be priced at $38 for XANADU and $35 for CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION. Both productions will take place at the Eagle Theatre, 208 Vine St., in downtown Hammonton.