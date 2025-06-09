ELDEN RING SYMPHONIC ADVENTURE Comes to NJPAC

New Jersey Performing Arts Center will present ELDEN RING Symphonic Adventure on Saturday, January 24 for two magical performances at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The ELDEN RING Symphonic Adventure features montages from the multi-award-winning video game accompanied by the sensational sounds of the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra.



Released in 2022 ELDEN RING was directed by Hidetaka Miyazaki with worldbuilding provided by George R. R. Martin. It quickly became a video game phenomenon, selling over 30 million copies to date and winning Game of the Year at the 2022 Game Awards.



ELDEN RING features the ground-breaking score by Tsukasa Saitoh, Shoi Miyazawa, Tai Tomisawa, Yuka Kitamura, and Yoshimi Kudo, which received multiple award nominations including at the BAFTA Game Awards and The Game Awards.



The story of ELDEN RING is at the heart of the concert experience, as the audience relives major stages of the game via 4K montages perfectly synchronized with the orchestra and choir, for an immersive experience, accompanied by an original lighting design and sound effects.



This unique tour is being developed by Overlook Events, creators of the world-famous Dragon Ball Symphonic Adventure, Saint Seiya Symphonic Adventure and Assassin's Creed Symphonic Adventure, among many other creations.



