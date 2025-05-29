Drag Star Alyssa Edwards Brings New Show To BergenPAC In June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



bergenPAC will present drag star Alyssa Edwards on Monday, June 30, 2025 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 30, 2025 at 11 a.m. Visit www.ticketmaster.com or call bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

Get ready for an evening of stories you will never forget. From a small town in Mesquite, Texas to the greatest worldwide stage drag has ever seen, hear how Justin Johnson, better known as Alyssa Edwards, went from a shy boy to the winner of Rupaul's Drag Race Global All Stars.

Packed with Alyssa's signature humor and wit, she'll share the outrageous, side-splitting tales of her rise to fame – broken heels, chipped nails, and all – delivered as only she can. The show opens and closes with glamorous performances and equally amazing are the stories, life lessons, and words of wisdom that will leave you both laughing and inspired.

