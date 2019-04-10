Doo Wop Comes To Kean University's Wilkins Theatre

Kean Stage welcomes The Doo Wop Project to Wilkins Theatre, 1000 Morris Ave., Union, at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 14.



The group traces the evolution of doo wop - five guys singing tight harmonies on a street corner - to some of today's greatest music. The show takes audiences on a journey from the songs of the Crests, Belmonts and Flamingos through their influences on the sounds of Smokey Robinson, the Temptations and the Four Seasons. But then it goes a step further.

Did you ever wonder what Michael Jackson, Jason Mraz, Maroon 5 and Amy Winehouse would sound like if they had lived in the doo wop era? You'll hear The Doo Wop Project reimagine some of the greatest music in American pop and rock history in an authentic doo wop sound.

The group's members all have Broadway credentials. Dominic Nolfi starred in Jersey Boys, Motown: The Musical and A Bronx Tale; Charl Brown originated the role of Smokey Robinson in Motown: The Musical and was nominated for a Tony Award. Dominic Scaglione Jr. is best known for portraying Frankie Valli in Jersey Boys and was personally asked by Valli to sing at his New Jersey Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Russell Fischer, who has a tenor voice with a falsetto range, played both Joe Pesci and Frankie Valli in Jersey Boys. Dwayne Cooper starred in Motown: The Musical as well as the national tour of Smokey Joe's Café.

Wilkins Theatre is located at 1000 Morris Ave, Union, on Kean University's main campus. Tickets are $25 to $45 and can be purchased at the Kean Stage Box Office in Wilkins Theatre, by phone at 908-737-7469 or online at www.keanstage.com.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You