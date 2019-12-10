Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Enters Final Week At Centenary Stage Company

Centenary Stage Company's Annual Family Holiday Spectacular Disney's Beauty and the Beast must close December 15. Performances are held in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ 07840. Ticket prices range from $29.50 - $35.00 for adults with discounts available for seniors, students and children under 12. Tickets are available online at centenarystageco.org or by calling the box office at (908) 979 - 0900.

Closing week performance dates and times are Thursday, December 12 at 7:30 pm, Friday, December 13 at 8:00 pm, Saturday, December 14 at 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm and the final performance, December 15 at 2:00 pm.

Ticket prices for the Thursday evening performance are $30.00 for all seats with a Buy One/Get One Rush Ticket special when purchased in person at the CSC box office, beginning at 5:30 pm, on the night of the performance. Ticket prices for the Friday evening performance are $30.00 for adults, $27.50 for seniors and $20.00 for students and children under 12. Ticket prices for the Saturday evening performance are $35.00 for adults, $30.00 for seniors and $20.00 for students and children under 12. Ticket prices for the Saturday and Sunday afternoon performances are $35.00 for adults, $30.00 for seniors and $20.00 for students and children under 12. Centenary Stage Company also offers a $10.00 student rush tickets to any student from any school for the Friday performance, when purchased in person at the CSC box office, 30 minutes prior to the show.

Step into the enchanted world of Disney's Beauty and the Beast, a Broadway modern classic and international sensation that has been produced in over 37 countries worldwide. Based on the Academy Award-winning animated feature, the stage version includes all of the delightful songs written by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman, along with new songs by Mr. Menken and Tim Rice. The original Broadway production ran for over thirteen years and was nominated for nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

The classic story follows Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and a Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed into his former self; but, time is running short. If the Beast does not learn this lesson before the last petal falls from his enchanted rose, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity.

Disney's Beauty and the Beast is made possible by the generous support of The House of the Good Shepard, Heath Village Retirement Community, Atlantic Health System and Home Instead Senior Care.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979 - 0900. The box office is open Monday through Friday from 1 - 5 PM and two hours prior to all performances. The Centenary Stage Company box office is also located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Like and follow us to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers.





