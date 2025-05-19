Diana Ross to Perform at New Jersey Performing Arts Center in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



​Diana Ross, radiant icon and legendary entertainer, is coming to the New Jersey Performing Arts Center on Monday, October 27 at 7:30PM. After a record-breaking world tour and sold-out 2024 show at NJPAC, Ms. Ross returns to New Jersey to share a lifetime of memories with her iconic hits. The timeless classics include "Ain't No Mountain High Enough", "Stop! In the Name of Love", "Upside Down", “I'm Coming Out,” “Reach Out and Touch,” “Endless Love,” and many more.

With a celebrated legacy that and countless accolades, including the Kennedy Center Honors and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, Ms. Ross continues to touch the hearts all around the world. Don't miss a special night of Beautiful Love and music.

Tickets are $69, $99, $129, $159 and $259 (plus applicable fees) and will be available at starting on Thursday, May 22 at 10:00AM.

Comments

Best Original Score - Live Standings Will Aronson, Hue Park - Maybe Happy Ending - 28% David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson , Zoe Roberts - Operation Mincemeat - 20% Julia Mattison, Noel Carey - Death Becomes Her - 17% Vote Now!