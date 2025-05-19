Diana Ross to Perform at New Jersey Performing Arts Center in October

The performance will take place on Monday, October 27, 2025 at 7:30PM.
Diana Ross, radiant icon and legendary entertainer, is coming to the New Jersey Performing Arts Center on Monday, October 27 at 7:30PM. After a record-breaking world tour and sold-out 2024 show at NJPAC, Ms. Ross returns to New Jersey to share a lifetime of memories with her iconic hits. The timeless classics include "Ain't No Mountain High Enough", "Stop! In the Name of Love", "Upside Down", “I'm Coming Out,” “Reach Out and Touch,” “Endless Love,” and many more.
With a celebrated legacy that and countless accolades, including the Kennedy Center Honors and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, Ms. Ross continues to touch the hearts all around the world. Don't miss a special night of Beautiful Love and music.
Tickets are $69, $99, $129, $159 and $259 (plus applicable fees) and will be available at starting on Thursday, May 22 at 10:00AM.
Best Original Score - Live Standings
|Vote Now!
Videos