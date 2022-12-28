Damn Tall Buildings to Perform at Centenary Stage Company's 2023 January Thaw Music Festival

Centenary Stage Company's 2023 January Thaw Music Festival will feature a performance by Damn Tall Buildings on January 21 at 8:00 pm. This performance will take place in The Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ. Ticket prices range from $15.00 to $25.00. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900.

In their early days, Brooklyn-based Damn Tall Buildings didn't rehearse - they busked. Now, whether live or on record, the band still radiates the energy of a ragtag crew of music students. Bluegrass at heart but pulling from a wide range of influences from swing to ragtime, jazz to contemporary, Damn Tall Building's lyrics tell the story of the mundane while keeping to their message of "Carry on". Damn Tall Buildings will perform on January 21 at 8:00 pm.

All January Thaw Music Festival performances will take place in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center located on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ. Ticket prices for each performance are $25.00 for adults, $20.00 for seniors, and $15.00 for students and children under 12.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900. The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1:00-5:00 pm and two hours prior to performances. The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter. Like and follow to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers.