Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards

DRUMLINE LIVE Marches Into Mayo Performing Arts Center January 18

DRUMLine Live will allow children and adults to experience the intense musical rollercoaster of a Historically Black College and University (HBCU) halftime show.

By: Dec. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Real-Life Married Couple Alexandra Socha & Etai Benson Share the Stage in FIDDL Photo 1 Interview: Alexandra Socha & Etai Benson Talk FIDDLER at Paper Mill
Photos: First Look at Jordan Gelber, Jill Abramovitz, Alexandra Socha, Etai Benson, and Mo Photo 2 Photos: First Look at Gelber, Socha, and More in FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse
Review: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse-See this Excellent Musical Theatre Gem Photo 3 Review: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse-See this Excellent Musical Theatre Gem
Charles Busch, Judy Kaye, Jen Cody & More to Star in IBSEN'S GHOST at George Street Playho Photo 4 Busch, Kaye & More to Star in IBSEN'S GHOST at George Street Playhouse

DRUMLINE LIVE Marches Into Mayo Performing Arts Center January 18

DRUMLINE LIVE Marches Into Mayo Performing Arts Center January 18

DRUMLine Live, the show-stopping production created by the musical team behind the hit movies, Drumline and Drumline: A New Beat, comes to Mayo Performing Arts Center on Thursday, January 18 at 7 pm. Tickets are $29-$69.

 

With more music and an amplified cast, national and international audiences can get ready for a thrilling show that is sure to entertain the entire family.  DRUMLine Live will allow children and adults to experience the intense musical rollercoaster of a Historically Black College and University (HBCU) halftime show.

 

“I guarantee people have never seen a show like this before,” said Don P. Roberts, CEO  of DRUMLine Live and Executive Band Consultant of Drumline and Drumline: A New Beat. “The cast of musicians and singers, led by an all-star group of percussionists, will perform extraordinary choreography that will have the audience on their feet, and dancing in the aisles, throughout the entire show!”

 

 

Mayo Performing Arts Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, presents a wide range of programs that entertain, enrich, and educate the diverse population of the region and enhance the economic vitality of Northern New Jersey. The 2023-2024 season is made possible, in part, by a grant the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as support received from the F.M. Kirby Foundation, The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation and numerous corporations, foundations and individuals. Mayo Performing Arts Center was named 2016 Outstanding Historic Theatre by the League of Historic American Theatres, and is ranked in the top 50 mid-sized performing arts centers by Pollstar Magazine.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
Monthy Pythons SPAMALOT is Coming to Haddonfield Plays and Players Photo
Monthy Python's SPAMALOT is Coming to Haddonfield Plays and Players

Join King Arthur and his knights on a hilarious quest for the Holy Grail in Monty Python's Spamalot at Haddonfield Plays and Players.

2
Danny DeVito to Narrate MATILDA In Concert at New Jersey Symphony Photo
Danny DeVito to Narrate MATILDA In Concert at New Jersey Symphony

Don't miss New Jersey Symphony's live concert of Matilda with Danny DeVito narrating! Composer David Newman conducts the enchanting score at State Theatre New Jersey.

3
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW New Jersey Awards; YOURE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN, MEDEA, NEN Photo
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW New Jersey Awards; YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN, MEDEA, NENAproductions Theater Project & More Lead!

There's just two weeks left to vote and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 18th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

4
Samara Joy Comes to NJPAC in June 2024 Photo
Samara Joy Comes to NJPAC in June 2024

2X GRAMMY winner SAMARA JOY returns to the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Sunday, June 23, 2024, at 7:00 p.m., in a highly anticipated one-night only concert.

More Hot Stories For You

Monthy Python's SPAMALOT is Coming to Haddonfield Plays and PlayersMonthy Python's SPAMALOT is Coming to Haddonfield Plays and Players
Danny DeVito to Narrate MATILDA In Concert at New Jersey SymphonyDanny DeVito to Narrate MATILDA In Concert at New Jersey Symphony
Samara Joy Comes to NJPAC in June 2024Samara Joy Comes to NJPAC in June 2024
VIDEO: Director Mark S. Hoebee Talks FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill PlayhouseVIDEO: Director Mark S. Hoebee Talks FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse

Videos

Director Mark S. Hoebee Talks FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse Video
Director Mark S. Hoebee Talks FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse
Watch Highlights from Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theatre's 2023 Season Video
Watch Highlights from Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theatre's 2023 Season
HELL'S KITCHEN Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
HELL'S KITCHEN Cast Unpacks Their Roles
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
Jammin in the Loft w the Lynette Sheard Experience f. Nat Adderley Jr in New Jersey Jammin in the Loft w the Lynette Sheard Experience f. Nat Adderley Jr
South Orange Performing Arts Center (12/20-12/20)Tracker
A Midwinter Night's Dream in New Jersey A Midwinter Night's Dream
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (12/06-12/31)Tracker
Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons in New Jersey Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (2/23-2/23)
Frankenstein in New Jersey Frankenstein
www.StreamingMusicals.com (6/01-12/31)CAST
A Tuna Christmas in New Jersey A Tuna Christmas
Cape May Stage (11/16-12/30)
Ride the Cyclone in New Jersey Ride the Cyclone
StageWorks at Studio 237 (1/05-1/14)
Daniil Trifonov Plays Gershwin in New Jersey Daniil Trifonov Plays Gershwin
Richardson Auditorium at Princeton University (6/07-6/07)
Steel Magnolias in New Jersey Steel Magnolias
Sieminski Theater (2/02-2/11)
Beethoven’s Violin Concerto with Augustin Hadelich in New Jersey Beethoven’s Violin Concerto with Augustin Hadelich
Richardson Auditorium at Princeton University (1/12-1/12)
MISERY in New Jersey MISERY
Algonquin Arts Theatre (2/24-3/03)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You