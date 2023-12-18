DRUMLINE LIVE Marches Into Mayo Performing Arts Center January 18

DRUMLine Live, the show-stopping production created by the musical team behind the hit movies, Drumline and Drumline: A New Beat, comes to Mayo Performing Arts Center on Thursday, January 18 at 7 pm. Tickets are $29-$69.

With more music and an amplified cast, national and international audiences can get ready for a thrilling show that is sure to entertain the entire family. DRUMLine Live will allow children and adults to experience the intense musical rollercoaster of a Historically Black College and University (HBCU) halftime show.

“I guarantee people have never seen a show like this before,” said Don P. Roberts, CEO of DRUMLine Live and Executive Band Consultant of Drumline and Drumline: A New Beat. “The cast of musicians and singers, led by an all-star group of percussionists, will perform extraordinary choreography that will have the audience on their feet, and dancing in the aisles, throughout the entire show!”

