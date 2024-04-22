DISASTER THE MUSICAL Comes to WHATCo This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The West Hudson Arts & Theater Co will bring its Main Stage season to a close with a hilarious production of “Disaster! The Musical” for two weekends starting April 26th at The Theater at WHATCo, 15 Frank E. Rodgers Blvd. South, Harrison, N.J.

DISASTER! comes to West Hudson straight from Broadway and features some of the most unforgettable songs of the '70s like “Knock on Wood,” “Hooked on a Feeling,” and “Hot Stuff.” The musical comedy is set in 1979 and New York's hottest A-listers are lining up for the opening of a floating casino and discotheque. What begins as a night of boogie fever quickly changes to panic as the ship succumbs to multiple disasters, such as earthquakes, tidal waves and infernos in this homage to the era of bell-bottoms, platform shoes and the hustle.

Directed by Jessa Blackthorne, with Musical Direction by Scott Burzynski and Choreography by Bong Dizon. Cast features Frankie Perez/Chad; Roman Koster/Scott; Dylan Myers/Ted; Maria Ruppert/Marianne; John Jesse Jeffords/Tony; Samantha Egge/Jackie; Maisie Kelly/Ben-Lisa; Jessica Nelson/Sister Mary Downy; Melissa Broder/Shirley; Robert Strauch/ Maury; Lily Mayo/ Levora Verona; Matthew Masiello/Jake; Ashley “Ash” Nichols/Ensemble/US Tony; Karina Munoz/ Ensemble/US Shirley; Maggie Madere/Ensemble/US Sister Mary Downy; Amanda Regan/Ensemble; Paula Barratta/Ensemble; Danubia Vilar/Ensemble; Judy Espaillat/ Ensemble/US Levora Verona; Holly Stefanik/Ensemble/US Marianne; Gunnar Holmberg/ Ensemble/US Ted; Richard Dwyer/Ensemble/US Wealthy Man; Leo Vasile/Ensemble.

Performances are April 26, 27 and May 2, 3, 4 at 7:30 pm; April 28 at 2:00 pm and April 27 at 1:00 pm (this performance will feature understudies). Tickets are $20 Adults or $15 Seniors and Students and can be purchased at www.whatconj.org.

The WHATCo Box Office at 15 Frank E. Rogers Blvd South will also be open for advance ticket sales; check WHATCo Instagram and Facebook pages for Box Office hours. Some tickets may also be available at the door the evenings of the performances.