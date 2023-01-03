DESTIGMATIZED: Our Bodies, Our Rights, Our Choices To Stage Planned Parenthood Benefit Performance At Burlington County Footlighters

With the devastating news regarding the leaked SCOTUS draft decision, which accurately indicated the imminent overturning of Roe v. Wade, Colleen Renee Lis decided to come forward to tell her abortion story on stage in front of a live audience and encouraged other women to tell their own stories regarding women's reproductive rights.

The result was Destigmatized: Our Bodies, Our Rights, Our Stories, an original play comprised of true stories written by Colleen Renee Lis, with contributing writers Nicole Boscarino & Mary Kate Portera. These are true stories and researched pieces covering: Abortion, Pregnancy Scares, Sexual Assault, Contraceptives/Birth Control, Sexual Education, Cost of Healthcare in the United States, and Adoption.

A reading of Destigmatized will take place on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at 7:00pm, at Burlington County Footlighters in Cinnaminson, NJ as part of Planned Parenthood Action Fund of New Jersey's event series Roe @ 50 to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of the passing of Roe v Wade.

When: Friday, January 29, 2023 - 7:00PM

Where: Burlington County Footlighters

808 Pomona Road

Cinnaminson, NJ 08007

Tickets: $20 Cash at the Door or Online Donations via GoFundMe.

Artists include Nicole Boscarino, Amanda Feliciano, Elisabeth Julia, Colleen Renee Lis, Paige Marian, Mary Kate Portera, and Leslie Williams Ellis.

100% proceeds will go to benefit Planned Parenthood Action Fund of New Jersey.

Planned Parenthood Action Fund (PPAF) is the advocacy and political arm of Planned Parenthood, fighting to advance and expand access to sexual health care and defend reproductive rights. PPAF is a 501(c)(4) organization, and donations are not tax-deductible as a charitable contribution or business expense.