Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

DESTIGMATIZED: Our Bodies, Our Rights, Our Choices To Stage Planned Parenthood Benefit Performance At Burlington County Footlighters

Destigmatized: Our Bodies, Our Rights, Our Stories, is an original play comprised of true stories written by Colleen Renee Lis.

Jan. 03, 2023  

DESTIGMATIZED: Our Bodies, Our Rights, Our Choices To Stage Planned Parenthood Benefit Performance At Burlington County Footlighters

With the devastating news regarding the leaked SCOTUS draft decision, which accurately indicated the imminent overturning of Roe v. Wade, Colleen Renee Lis decided to come forward to tell her abortion story on stage in front of a live audience and encouraged other women to tell their own stories regarding women's reproductive rights.

The result was Destigmatized: Our Bodies, Our Rights, Our Stories, an original play comprised of true stories written by Colleen Renee Lis, with contributing writers Nicole Boscarino & Mary Kate Portera. These are true stories and researched pieces covering: Abortion, Pregnancy Scares, Sexual Assault, Contraceptives/Birth Control, Sexual Education, Cost of Healthcare in the United States, and Adoption.

A reading of Destigmatized will take place on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at 7:00pm, at Burlington County Footlighters in Cinnaminson, NJ as part of Planned Parenthood Action Fund of New Jersey's event series Roe @ 50 to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of the passing of Roe v Wade.

When: Friday, January 29, 2023 - 7:00PM

Where: Burlington County Footlighters

808 Pomona Road

Cinnaminson, NJ 08007

Tickets: $20 Cash at the Door or Online Donations via GoFundMe.

Artists include Nicole Boscarino, Amanda Feliciano, Elisabeth Julia, Colleen Renee Lis, Paige Marian, Mary Kate Portera, and Leslie Williams Ellis.

100% proceeds will go to benefit Planned Parenthood Action Fund of New Jersey.

Planned Parenthood Action Fund (PPAF) is the advocacy and political arm of Planned Parenthood, fighting to advance and expand access to sexual health care and defend reproductive rights. PPAF is a 501(c)(4) organization, and donations are not tax-deductible as a charitable contribution or business expense.




Young Playwrights Competition 2023 Now Accepting Entries Photo
Young Playwrights Competition 2023 Now Accepting Entries
The Theater Project, an award-winning professional company and incubator for rising talent, is once again reaching out to creative young people in New Jersey with its 21st annual Young Playwrights Competition.
THE SKIRMISH Returns To Haddonfield On June 3, 2023 Photo
THE SKIRMISH Returns To Haddonfield On June 3, 2023
Haddonfield's popular revolutionary war reenactment and colonial festival has announced the date for its annual event: The Skirmish will take place on June 3, 2023.
NJPAC Hosts 2023 Dance Performances Including 50th Anniversary Of Pilobolus, Riverdance, A Photo
NJPAC Hosts 2023 Dance Performances Including 50th Anniversary Of Pilobolus, Riverdance, And More
NJPAC has announced its 2023 dance performances includes 50th Anniversary of Pilobolus, 25th Anniversary of Riverdance, Alvin Ailey, and more.
The Ritz Theatre Company to Kick Off the New Year With Lerner & Loewes CAMELOT Photo
The Ritz Theatre Company to Kick Off the New Year With Lerner & Loewe's CAMELOT
With their season now in full swing, The Ritz Theatre Company gets set to usher in the New Year with a new take on Camelot, the soaring, award-winning musical by Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe revolving around the legendary love triangle of King Arthur, Queen Guenevere, and Sir Lancelot.

More Hot Stories For You


Young Playwrights Competition 2023 Now Accepting EntriesYoung Playwrights Competition 2023 Now Accepting Entries
January 3, 2023

The Theater Project, an award-winning professional company and incubator for rising talent, is once again reaching out to creative young people in New Jersey with its 21st annual Young Playwrights Competition.
THE SKIRMISH Returns To Haddonfield On June 3, 2023THE SKIRMISH Returns To Haddonfield On June 3, 2023
January 3, 2023

Today, Haddonfield's popular revolutionary war reenactment and colonial festival announced the date for its annual event: The Skirmish will take place on June 3, 2023.
The Ritz Theatre Company to Kick Off the New Year With Lerner & Loewe's CAMELOTThe Ritz Theatre Company to Kick Off the New Year With Lerner & Loewe's CAMELOT
January 3, 2023

With their season now in full swing, The Ritz Theatre Company gets set to usher in the New Year with a new take on Camelot, the soaring, award-winning musical by Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe revolving around the legendary love triangle of King Arthur, Queen Guenevere, and Sir Lancelot.
Applications Are Now Open For The Spring 2023 Session of CSC's Young Performers WorkshopApplications Are Now Open For The Spring 2023 Session of CSC's Young Performers Workshop
January 3, 2023

 Centenary Stage Company is now accepting applications for the Young Performer's Workshop 2023 Spring Session, running February 18 through June 4 and the deadline to apply is February 17.
Nutley Little Theatre Presents GROSS INDECENCY: THE THREE TRIALS OF OSCAR WILDENutley Little Theatre Presents GROSS INDECENCY: THE THREE TRIALS OF OSCAR WILDE
January 3, 2023

Nutley Little Theatre presents Gross Indecency: the Three Trials of Oscar Wilde, By Moisés Kaufman, directed by L.A. Mars.  
share