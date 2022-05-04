DECK THE HALLS WITH DISNEY FEATURING DCAPPELLA Your to Appear at BergenPAC

In honor of Star Wars Day, today DCappella, Disney's premier a cappella singing sensation, unveiled a video for "Cantina Band," their take on the song composed by John Williams which appeared in the 1977 film, Star Wars: A New Hope.

Today DCappella also announced a fall US tour, "Deck the Halls with Disney Featuring DCappella." The US tour follows a Japanese run this summer. Kicking off November 4 in Spokane, WA, the cross-country trek runs through to the holidays concluding on December 23 in Cedar Rapids, IA. The tour makes a stop at the bergenPAC in Englewood, NJ on Thursday, December 15 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 13 at 10:00 a.m. All tour dates and details are available here. To reserve tickets in advance for the bergenPAC show, visit www.ticketmaster.com or call bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

The video for "Cantina Band" marks the first time ever an outside film crew was permitted to shoot within Oga's Cantina in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disney's Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World and the first music video ever captured on-site. The song is part of Magic Reimagined, the latest EP by DCappella released on Friday and available now here.

Known for their reimagined classics from the Disney songbook, DCappella originally came together as a result of a nationwide search for the best vocal performing talent in a cappella and stage. Since their debut on the "American Idol" stage during Disney Night in 2018, DCappella has toured throughout North America and Japan.

For more information on DCappella, visit https://www.dcappellalive.com.