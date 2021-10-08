DANCING WITH THE STARS Comes to MPAC in January 2022

America's favorite dance show is back on tour this winter to celebrate its 30th Season with "Dancing with the Stars - Live Tour 2022." The Dancing with the Stars tour comes to Mayo Performing Arts Center for two shows, Tuesday-Wednesday, January 11-12, 2022 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $79-$149. VIP packages are available.

Tickets are available at the MPAC website (www.MayoArts.Org), by calling 973-539-8008 or in person at 100 South St. Morristown beginning at 10 am Friday, October 8.

Launching January 7th in Richmond, VA, this year's all-new production will feature fan-favorite professional dancers thrilling audiences with all of the breathtaking dance styles seen on ABC's hit show Dancing with the Stars. The show continues its legacy of performing showstopping routines from the TV show alongside new numbers choreographed specifically for the live show, ranging from time-honored dances like the Quickstep and Foxtrot to sizzling Latin styles like the Cha Cha, Salsa, and Tango. In this year's state-of-the-art production, audiences will have the opportunity to experience the excitement, glitz and glamour they see in the ballroom every Monday night live in their hometowns.

The tour delivers a spectacular night of pulse-pounding dance performances from world-renowned dancers including Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Artem Chigvintsev, Sasha Farber, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, GLEB SAVCHENKO, EMMA SLATER, and Britt Stewart with more surprise casting to be announced. Previous Mirrorball Trophy winner Alan Bersten says, "After not being able to tour last year, we're all so excited to bring the "Dancing with the Stars - Live Tour" back to all of our dedicated fans around the country. I'm especially looking forward to this year's tour because we also get to celebrate our show's amazing 30th Season."

For more information about the tour, visit dwtstour.com.