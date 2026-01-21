Crowder Will Perform at NJPAC on Upcoming Tour Stop

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

This spring, CROWDER is heading back to the stage for a special run of theatre shows across the country, bringing his blend of grit, joy, and soul-deep songs to some of the most iconic rooms in America.



Joined by special guests Seph Schlueter and Patrick Mayberry, the tour will visit Newark, N.J. at New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Weds. April 15th at 7:00 p.m. offering fans a more intimate and immersive live experience.



CROWDER delivers songs audiences love, including fan favorites like “Good God Almighty” and “Grave Robber” as each night carries his signature “swampy” sound and spirit. Adding to the night, Seph Schlueter's warmth and honesty shine through breakout hits like “Counting My Blessings,”while Patrick Mayberry rounds out the lineup with energy and fan-favorites such as “Lead On Good Shepherd” and “Holy Spirit Come.” These are bound to be nights that feel less like a typical concert and more like a shared experience between the stage and the seats.



Known for his innovative blend of folk, rock, electronic and urban elements, Crowder's distinct style is characterized by his soulful vocals and eclectic instrumentation. His ability to seamlessly blend genres, from bluegrass to electronic, sets him apart, and with more than 2 Billion global streams, he isone of the most influential voices in Contemporary Christian Music. Armed with five No. 1 radio singles, five GRAMMY nominations, and more than 20 Dove Award nominations — five of those being wins — Crowder's exploration of faith, redemption, and personal transformation continue to catapult the genre forward. In addition to the awards and numerous RIAA Gold and Platinum certifications, the multi-instrumentalist is known for his genre-bending live performances that are anything but ordinary. Beyond his music, Crowder is also known for his philanthropic efforts and dedication to charitable causes. In 2024, he will release his sixth studio album 'The Exile,' the second in a three-part series that began with ‘Milk & Honey' (2021). Crowder tours extensively and also performs at fairs and festivals across the US.