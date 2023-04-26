Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Crossroads Theatre Company Announces The 2023 SPRING FESTIVAL Lineup With The World Premiere Of STARCHILD

The highly anticipated festival will showcase new plays and introduce amazing new voices.

Apr. 26, 2023  

The Spring Festival returns to Crossroads Theatre Company, at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center (NBPAC) and runs through June 11, 2023.

Off the heels of the nationally acclaimed Genesis Festival, the Spring festival of plays and musicals closes out the Crossroad's 44th season, kicking off with Starchild- the Ballad of Debbie Walker, an electrifying new play by Divinity Roxx, former Beyoncé musical director, Grammy-nominated musician, author, and composer. This world premiere will hit the stage, May 24 - June 3.

In this original play driven by her own awesome music, Divinity Roxx takes the audience on a powerful autobiographical journey and coming-of-age story- her experiences growing up in Atlanta, Georgia, and her journey to becoming a world-renowned musician.

"I am overjoyed to have our Spring Festival return with the spring," says Artistic Director Ricardo Khan. "We've created a unique community-inspired experience offering world class artists and amazing performances that will be illuminating and inspiring, fun and exciting for our loyal long-time Crossroads supporters as well as theatregoers new to Crossroads. We want to see everyone there!"

Lady Day At Emerson's Bar and Grill starring Terry Burrell as Billie Holiday will join the lineup May 31 - June 8. The powerful musical production, written by Lanie Robertson and directed by Count Stovall, takes place in a bar in Philadelphia that will make captivated audiences laugh, cry and reminisce as we journey through Billie Holiday's legendary canon of music including "God Bless the Child", "When a Woman Loves a Man" and "Ain't Nobody Business If I Do".

Crossroads will wrap the Spring Festival with I Got Life: The Music of Nina Simone June 10 -11. The two-day production pairs legends of jazz and soul music to celebrate an iconic artist. More than a concert, "I Got Life" is an event that explores the powerful music and empowering messages of Nina Simone. The presentation moves through four aspects of Ms. Simone's songbook: Quest, Passion, Fury, and Hope. Vocalist Carol Riddick and bassist Gerald Veasley lead an ensemble that re-images Nina Simone's work with inventive energy.

Tickets are on sale now and are $20-$55 per person. All Spring Festival events will be ASL-interpreted. To view the full schedule of events or for more information, visit Crossroadstheatrecompany.org.




Vivid Stage, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, will present its annual Meet the Artist new play reading series on Wednesdays, May 3, 17, 24 and 31. All readings will take place at the Summit Public Library, 75 Maple Street, at 7 pm.
