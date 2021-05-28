Contemporary Artist Knowledge Bennett's PIECES OF A MAN To Debut At Kean University

Internationally recognized contemporary artist Knowledge Bennett will open a multimedia art exploration at Kean University, beginning Wednesday, September 1. Pieces of a Man, his latest body of work, focuses on matters of science, mathematics, spirituality and societal issues. Bennett's work will be featured in both indoor and outdoor galleries across the 185-acre Kean University campus, located just outside of New York City in Union, N.J.

"Studying, designing, photographing and painting through the COVID-19 lockdown reminded me of what it meant to be 'still,' yet not necessarily sit still," Bennett said. "This latest work of mine is a journey through my own psyche, an inventory of self, a reckoning of my innermost thoughts and feelings."

In Pieces of a Man, Bennett expounds on his minimalist approach, utilizing fundamental geometric shapes, the process of repetition, as well as his love for numbers and the usage of them to develop a coded language.

The Galleries at Kean University serves as the ideal location to feature the New Jersey native's latest work in support of its mission of showcasing carefully curated exhibitions that serve as impactful vehicles for social change and awareness of global issues.

"Knowledge Bennett's art speaks to a nation grappling with issues of social justice," said Kean President Lamont O. Repollet, Ed.D. "His voice is a powerful one, and his latest exhibition, Pieces of a Man, will provide all of us with an opportunity to reflect on where we stand emerging from this pandemic and the change we want to see in society. We are excited to invite members of our community to join us in learning from Knowledge's provocative and timely work."

Known worldwide for his signature large-scale Black Paintings, Bennett is now releasing new minimalist works that delve a bit deeper into the individual parts that comprise the sum total, a further examination of man's essence and his relationship to the material and not so material world.

"Art is the ultimate form of self-expression," said Lynette Zimmerman, acting director of the Galleries at Kean University. "As the University's first Artist-in-Residence, Knowledge Bennett is opening up a new conversation that benefits both students and our community with new opportunities to engage with the field of art."

Pieces of a Man will be available for viewing from September 1 through December 17 on Kean University's main campus, located at 1000 Morris Avenue in Union, N.J. Tickets can be purchased in advance, at www.kean.edu/knowledge-bennett, with discounts available. Kean University students, faculty and staff may visit the exhibit free of charge with a valid university identification.