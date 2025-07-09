Comedian Sommore to Perform at NJPAC in January 2026

Known as the “Queen of Comedy,” Sommore brings her razor‑sharp wit and fearless perspective to the Victoria Theater at New Jersey Performing Arts Center on Saturday, January 24, 2026 for two hilarious performances at 7:00 PM and 9:45 PM. This highly anticipated event promises an unforgettable evening of stand-up, bold commentary, and unapologetic humor.



With a career spanning nearly three decades, Sommore has become one of America's most celebrated comedians. Her breakout came through HBO's Def Comedy Jam, where her commanding stage presence and biting delivery quickly drew acclaim. She solidified her place in comedy history touring with The Queens of Comedy, alongside industry heavyweights Mo'Nique, Adele Givens, and Laura Hayes. Sommore's sharp observations and confident stage persona have translated seamlessly into film and television. She's starred in features like Friday After Next, Soul Plane, and The Parkers, and her stand‑up specials have aired on Comedy Central, Showtime, and Netflix—including her 2023 release, Queen Chandelier.



Her comedy blends style and substance, with candid takes on modern life, relationships, culture, and the challenges of being a powerful woman, always delivered with elegance and edge.

