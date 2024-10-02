News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Comedian Maz Jobrani Comes to NJPAC This Weekend

Performances are on Saturday, October 5, 2024.

By: Oct. 02, 2024
Comedian Maz Jobrani Comes to NJPAC This Weekend Image
 New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents Maz Jobrani, a comedian known for his ability to bridge cultural barriers and bring laughter to audiences from the Midwest to the Middle East. Don't miss the fearless and funny Iranian-American comic as he shares his comedic take on politics, parenthood, and the immigrant experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. There will be two performances, at 7 PM and 9:30 PM.

Jobrani is best known for his Netflix special "Immigrant," as well as his appearances as a panelist on NPR's "Wait Wait… Don't Tell Me!" You may have also seen him on TV in shows like "Superior Donuts," "Grey's Anatomy," and "Curb Your Enthusiasm." Maz has even performed at the White House, given two TED talks with over 20 million views, co-founded Comedy Central's Axis of Evil Comedy Tour, and written a best-selling book, "I'm Not a Terrorist, but I've Played One on TV."
 

