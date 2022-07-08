Comedian Kevin James Is Coming to NJPAC in November

Emmy nominated actor and stand-up comedian Kevin James is coming to Newark on Friday, November 4 2022, at NJPAC.



One of the most successful comedians of all time, Kevin James is best known for his Emmy-nominated performance in the hit CBS series The King of Queens. He's starred in dozens of fan-favorite blockbuster comedies including Hitch, I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry, Paul Blart: Mall Cop, Grown Ups, Zookeeper and Here Comes the Boom, along with voice work in animated films Hotel Transylvania, Monster House and Barnyard. Kevin's gut-busting standup specials Sweat the Small Stuff and Never Don't Give Up are both currently streaming on Netflix.



Tickets to see Kevin James are on-sale now and can be purchased by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.