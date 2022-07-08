Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Comedian Kevin James Is Coming to NJPAC in November

The event is Friday, November 4, 2022 at 8PM.

Jul. 8, 2022  

Emmy nominated actor and stand-up comedian Kevin James is coming to Newark on Friday, November 4 2022, at NJPAC.

One of the most successful comedians of all time, Kevin James is best known for his Emmy-nominated performance in the hit CBS series The King of Queens. He's starred in dozens of fan-favorite blockbuster comedies including Hitch, I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry, Paul Blart: Mall Cop, Grown Ups, Zookeeper and Here Comes the Boom, along with voice work in animated films Hotel Transylvania, Monster House and Barnyard. Kevin's gut-busting standup specials Sweat the Small Stuff and Never Don't Give Up are both currently streaming on Netflix.

Tickets to see Kevin James are on-sale now and can be purchased by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.



