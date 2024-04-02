Comedian Jared Freid Comes To NJPAC This August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Comedian Jared Freid is headed to NJPAC, riding high off the success of his new Netflix special 37 & Single and multiple appearances on The Tonight Show will bring his comedy show to New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) in Newark on Saturday, August 3, at 8:00 P.M.



His super-relatable insights about modern dating, relationships and situationships have made him a fan-favorite podcaster — he hosts The JTrain Podcast and co-hosts U Up? with Jordana Abraham of Betches. In this new show, he'll dig deep into his family, and what happens on one fateful trip to the beach with his parents. (Bring yours!)

Tickets

Tickets to see Jared Freid go on sale Friday, April 5th at 10:00 a.m. and can be purchased by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.