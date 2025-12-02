Comedian Carlos Ballarta to Return to New Jersey Performing Arts Center

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Get ready, Newark! Carlos Ballarta is returning to the New Jersey Performing Arts Center on Friday, May 8, 2026, at 8 PM. Ballarta, a stand-up comedian and actor from Mexico City, has been making audiences laugh for over 10 years. His humor may offend some, delight others, and leave some completely confused. He is notably the only stand-up comedian with three certified cornjokes—what more proof of genius do you need?

Carlos has released four comedy specials: three on Netflix—"El amor es de put*s" (2016), "Furiañera" (2018), and "Falso profeta" (2021). His latest special, "Rebelde Comodino," premiered on YouTube in July 2023, free from the constraints of traditional streaming platforms. His current live show, "Tlatoani," has toured over 100 dates across the globe, including stops in Colombia, Toronto, Tijuana, and Madrid, as well as some dive bars where the bathrooms lacked doors.

He’s hilarious, edgy, and knows how to rock a pair of giant sunglasses like no one else. At a young age, Carlos has already achieved significant success with his three full-length Netflix specials and his new YouTube special. He made history as the first headliner to perform in Spanish at the renowned Just For Laughs comedy festival, which has been running for 41 years.

Prepare for a night of laughter as he provides sharp insights on culture, religion, politics, family, and the absurdities of everyday life. The performance will be in Spanish.