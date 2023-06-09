Classic American Tales to Present TALES AT THE DORMER HOUSE This Summer

Through August 10, Classic American Tales will present "Tales at the Dormer House," formerly known as "Tales of the Victorians" when previously produced by East Lynne Theater Company. As usual, with "Tales," guests are treated to tea, lemonade, and tantalizing treats, while listening to stories by American authors like O. Henry, Zora Neale Hurston, and Mark Twain read, now by CAT performers. Topics for "Tales" have included war, frontier expansion, immigration, intolerance, and the joy and hardships of everyday life that make up this country's complex history. CAT, operating in Cape May and Manhattan, intends to tell America’s stories one tale at a time.

The summer schedule is 4:00 p.m. every Thursday at the historic Dormer House Bed and Breakfast, 800 Columbia Avenue in Cape May, NJ. Performances will be on the front porch, weather permitting. Otherwise, they will be in the parlor.

On June 15, producing artistic director of ELTC from 1999 through 2022 and founder of CAT, Gayle Stahlhuth, will read the exciting section about the 1889 Oklahoma Land Rush as written by Edna Ferber in CIMARRON published in 1929. Ferber’s other writings include the novel SHOWBOAT, which was adapted into the musical, and the play THE ROYAL FAMILY co-written with George S. Kaufman. Stahlhuth will perform something different on August 10.

Stephanie Garrett and Frank Smith will perform on June 22, July 6 and July 27. Garrett was in ELTC's LOST ON THE Natchez Trace and RAIN, and is known for presenting the writings of Black Americans including Langston Hughes and Alice Childress. Smith has been performing "Tales" since 1998 and was ELTC's storyteller on "The Ghosts of Christmas Past Trolley Rides," co-sponsored with Cape May MAC, for 10 years.

On June 29, Michele LaRue presents HOW THE OTHER HALF, two tales that gleefully remind us that people haven't changed in 100 years. "Transients in Arcadia" (1907) was written by O. Henry and "The Apple Tree" (1903) by Mary E. Wilkins Freeman. Along with performing at ELTC, NJ Rep, and other theaters, for over 25 years, LaRue has performed throughout the country in her own one-person shows. Her late husband, Warren Kliewer, founded ELTC in 1980. She will be performing something different on August 3.

Suzanne Dawson is performing works from the 1960's on July 13. She has performed in NYC, regional theaters and national tours, and appeared many times for ELTC including starring in Dorothy Parker: A CERTAIN WOMAN last summer.

Author, artist, and historian John Bailey will read his own story about Cape May's first lifeguard on July 20. He's written several books, including a history of the City of Cape May, CAPE MAY ISLAND, THE JEWEL OF THE JERSEY SHORE, now in its 3rd edition.

Cost for "Tales" is only $12.00, cash at the door, and guests at The Dormer House and children ages 12 and under are free. Reservations are appreciated, and may be made through CAT by calling 609-884-5898 or e-mailing classicamericantales@aol.com. Details about this and other CAT events are found on Click Here.

Photo Credit: Lee O’Connor