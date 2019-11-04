Cirque Du Soleil Comes To Trenton With CRYSTAL

Cirque du Soleil is gliding into New Jersey with its coolest arena show yet - CRYSTAL! This one of a kind spectacular blends circus arts and the world of ice skating for the first time in Cirque du Soleil's history. Journey into a whimsical frozen playground where figure skating, freestyle skating and extreme skating are combined with inventive acrobatics and aerial feats to create a stunning production! CRYSTAL will perform at the CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton, NJ from May 20th - 23rd 2020 for 5 performances only.

Tickets for CRYSTAL are now available exclusively to Cirque Club members. Cirque Club membership is free and includes access to advance tickets and special offers. To join, visit www.cirquedusoleil.com. General tickets will be on-sale in Trenton beginning on Friday November 8th at 10AM. Tickets are available for purchase online at www.cirquedusoleil.com/CRYSTAL.

Crystal, our eccentric heroine, takes you on an exhilarating tale of self-discovery as she dives into a world of her own imagination. Feel the adrenaline as she soars through this surreal world to become what she was always destined to be: confident, curious, and creative.

Created by Shana Carroll and Sébastien Soldevila, CRYSTAL invites you to suspend reality and glide into a world that springs to colorful life with astounding visual projections and a soundtrack that seamlessly blends popular music with the Signature Sound of Cirque du Soleil. CRYSTAL is suitable for all ages.

The international cast of CRYSTAL features 43 artists, and over 50 crew and staff members from more than 20 different countries.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You