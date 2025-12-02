Christopher Fitzgerald to Star in THE GOOD THIEF at Two River Theater

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Two River Theater will present its one-week-only production of The Good Thief starring three-time Tony Award nominee Christopher Fitzgerald (Broadway’s Wicked, Waitress, Spamalot, Young Frankenstein) in the title role. The Good Thief is directed by Artistic Director Justin Waldman (The Old Globe Theater, Circle in the Square), making his Two River directorial debut, and written by Tony Award nominee Conor McPherson (Girl from the North Country, Shining City, The Weir).

The Good Thief runs for one week only, in the Victoria J. Mastrobuono Library from February 4-7, 2026.

Let’s begin with an incident... Follow three-time Tony Award nominee Christopher Fitzgerald’s gripping confession as a small-time Irish gangster on the run. The Good Thief, by Tony Award nominee Conor McPherson, wields suspense, dark humor, and lyrical storytelling as a “simple job” spirals into chaos.

is a three-time Tony Award nominee and five-time Drama Desk Award nominee, with two wins. He last appeared at Two River Theater in A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (2015), directed by his wife, Jessica Stone. He most recently starred in the Encores! production of Urinetown and the Broadway revival of Spamalot. He earned a Tony Award nomination and won the Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for his performance as Ogie in Waitress. He was previously Tony Award nominated for Young Frankenstein and Finian’s Rainbow, also earning a Drama Desk Award. On Broadway, Fitzgerald originated the role of Boq in Wicked and appeared in An Act of God, The Merchant of Venice opposite Al Pacino, Amour (Drama Desk nomination), and the revivals of Company and Chicago. Off-Broadway and regional credits include Saturday Night (The Second Stage Theater), The Cripple of Inishmaan (The Public Theater), The Beauty Queen of Leenane (Steppenwolf Theatre Company), Minsky’s (Ahmanson Theatre), and Barnum (Chichester Festival Theatre). He spent fifteen seasons with Williamstown Theatre Festival, appearing in June Moon, Where’s Charley, and Dead End, among others. Film and TV: Girl Most Likely, Let Them All Talk, “Happy!,” “Godless,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” and “Elsbeth.”