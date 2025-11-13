Christian McBride Big Band With Andra Day, José James And Ledisi To Perform At NJPAC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The New Jersey Performing Arts Center will present the Christian McBride Big Band on Friday, November 21 at 8 p.m., featuring guest appearances by Andra Day, José James and Ledisi. The performance will bring the nine-time Grammy Award-winning bassist and composer back to NJPAC as part of the TD James Moody Jazz Festival.

The evening will showcase arrangements and material from McBride’s 2025 release Without Further Ado, Vol. 1, performed with his full 17-piece ensemble. Andra Day, known for her work as both a recording artist and actor, will appear alongside jazz vocalist José James and Grammy-winning R&B singer Ledisi. All three have collaborated with McBride at past NJPAC galas and festival events.

McBride, who serves as NJPAC’s Jazz Advisor as well as Artistic Director of the Montclair Jazz Festival, noted that many of the big-band arrangements featured in the program originated at NJPAC’s annual gala. He said the concert will bring those arrangements back to the stage, performed in Prudential Hall as part of this season’s festival programming.

TICKETS

Tickets are available at NJPAC.org, by phone at 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722), or in person at the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark.